Coronavirus live news and updates worldwide

In the northeastern province of Jilin, more than 8,000 people are detained in the Chinese city of Shulan. According to state media.

Sulan One of many places throughout China – including Wuhan, whose coronavirus was first discovered late last year – to report new cases since the country began reopening gradually this month.

Last week, the city launched “wartime measures” to fight new infections. National level health and inspection teams have been deployed to the area. According to state mediaThe city’s Communist Party chief, Li Pengfi, was also ousted.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan told state media during a visit to Jilin on Saturday That “More decisive, accurate, flexible and effective measures in the prevention and control of general infection to prevent the spread of Kovid-19.”

Chinese health authorities Said Sunday On Saturday there were five new confirmed coronavirus cases, two of which were imported.

The National Health Commission said three more cases were the result of domestic transmission and all were reported in Jilin province.

Over 84,000 cases of coronavirus in China since the epidemic began, According to counts from Johns Hopkins University. Over 4,600 people have died of the virus in China.