The cemetery workers buried the coronavirus victim on May 6 in Turin, Italy. Stefano Guidi / Getty Images

World Health Organization (WHO) Europe director Hans Henry Kluge announced Thursday that Kovid-19 has caused an additional 159,000 deaths in 24 European countries since the beginning of March.

Extra Deaths is a term used to define the number of casualties in a given crisis that exceeds what is expected under normal digital circumstances.

The WHO lists 53 countries in its European region, including Russia and Turkey.

According to Kluge, Kovid-19 cases have been reported to more than two million, and more than 175,000 deaths have been confirmed in the European region. Kluge said the death toll was “higher and higher than we normally expected at this time of year.”

Case data reported to the WHO show that 94% of all Kovid-19 deaths are over the age of 60, and 59% of those deaths are men.

Of all deaths, 97% of cases have at least one underlying health condition, and cardiovascular diseases are the most common.

Kluge gave an update on the current virus outbreak in Europe, saying cumulative cases have increased by 15% in the last 14 days, with the region still accounting for 38% of cases and 50% of deaths worldwide.

Kluge said Russia, the United Kingdom, Belarus, Turkey and Italy had the highest number of confirmed cases in the past two weeks. Spain, Italy, the UK and France continue to account for 72% of all European Kovid-19 deaths.

As countries in the region continue to reduce sanctions, Kluge stressed that “there will be no economic recovery unless the Kovid-19 transmission is regulated.”

“Our priority is to invest in health care, invest in social care and, above all, prevent austerity,” Kluge said.

He advised leaders to look at the lessons of the 2008 financial fall, where many countries cut costs for health care.