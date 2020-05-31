Coronavirus live news and updates worldwide

A woman wearing a face mask is walking down a street in Durham, northeast of England on May 25. Olly Scarf / AFP / Getty Images

The UK government said in a statement ahead of its official announcement on Sunday that the most vulnerable people “shielding” in Great Britain – staying at home all the time and avoiding face-to-face relationships – will be allowed outdoors Monday.

Communities Secretary Robert Zenrick has announced that 2.2 million medically-disabled people will be able to move out with their family members and are following social distance guidelines, according to a government statement. The updated guidance says that those who live alone can move from one home to another.

This appears to be a boon for most clinically vulnerable people, including many who have not been interviewed since they were first advised to shield 10 weeks ago. However, it comes at a time when members of the Scientific Advisory Board of the UK Government – SAGE – are warning that the premature deregulation of the coronavirus lockdown could lead to “substantial” new cases and deaths across the country.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Saturday urged citizens to “act with caution” as the government prepares to ease the lockdown measures on Monday, expressing concerns that the country is “rushing” to ease sanctions.

However, the government advised shielders: “The average chance of catching the virus has now been reduced from 1/40 to 1/1000, which ensures that it is safe to reflect carefully under the guidance of those who advise shielding.” Should be far away, leave the house only once a day and not go to work or shops. They also need to avoid congestion areas where social distance cannot.

“I want to thank everyone who followed the Shielding Guidance – thousands of lives were saved because of your patience and sacrifice,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “Having been at home for the past 10 weeks, I want to pay tribute to your resilience. I can’t underestimate how hard it is for you.”

Johnson thanked those who had helped deliver the medicine and shopping or checked out the lonely people. “We’re looking at how to make our lives more vulnerable, so … I’m happy to confirm that people with armor can spend time outside with one another, observing social distance guidelines,” Johnson said. “I will do whatever I can to comply with scientific advice to make life easier for you in the coming weeks and months.”

“Thanks to the nationwide sacrifices that have saved the NHS and saved lives, it’s time to start lifting the steps, and although we all need to be vigilant, we can now resume common sense,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

In his speech at a government press conference on Sunday, Genrich said that the government is planning to review the shielding guidance as it reviews its social distance measures. The next review will take place later this month.