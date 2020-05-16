Coronavirus live news and updates worldwide

House TV

House Democrats passed a more than $ 3 trillion Kovid-19 relief bill by a vote of 208-199 on Friday evening.

The measure was approved despite opposition from Republicans and some right-wing and progressive Democrats. Fourteen Democrats crossed party lines to vote against it and one Republican voted in favor.

The legislation, which reflects Democratic priorities and is not the product of bilateral negotiations, stands as the largest relief package in US history.

House Democratic leaders have argued that state and local governments need funding package, coronavirus testing, and a new round of direct payments to Americans to address the crisis.

The Senate is unlikely to pass the legislation because of anti-GOP opposition. Democrats have had to catch up with criticism and pushbacks from moderates who believe that the bill does not have widespread bipartisan support and that the bill does not go far enough to help Americans facing a fall from the pandemic.

Before the final vote, several Democratic moderates have come out against it, including weak lawmakers in competing battleground districts.

Freshman Democratic Representatives Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, Kendra Horn of Oklahoma, Ben McAdams of Utah, Joe Cunningham of South Carolina, Cindy Oxne of Iowa and Elaine Luria of Virginia all said yes. Vote against it.

Where Politicians Stand: Shortly before the final vote, Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens of the Michigan Swing District, who is facing intense lobbying campaigns, announced she would support the bill. She was signaling she would vote against her leadership, but was lobbying all day, multiple sources told CNN.

House Progressive Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal said on Friday that she would vote against the bill. She and many other progressives were disappointed that their paycheck guarantee proposal was not included in the bill.

GOP Rep. Pete King suggested before the final vote that he would support the measure beyond party lines. The New York Republican is planning to vote on the move, his spokesman told CNN earlier this week.

In a sign of how serious that pushback is from Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi locked in support of the bill before the final vote, telling CNN that Pelosi worked hard with multiple sources involved in the vote counting effort. Scenes to make sure she has votes.

Some other context: Asked before the vote how hard she was working, Pelosi said she was “as usual” and “confident” the bill would be passed.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, on Thursday defended the bill as biased, saying, “We are putting our offer on the table. We are ready to negotiate.”

Many Republicans dismiss the aid package as a liberal wish list. They argue that it is too soon to come up with another far-reaching legislative response to the pandemic, without first having to wait to see the trillion dollar aid results already in effect.