Coronavirus pandemic: updates from around the world

On May 14, a medical worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for coronavirus in Wuhan, China. Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

The government-owned Global Times newspaper reported that health authorities and citizens in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, which was founded by Kovid-19 at the end of last year, have begun a 10-day screening effort to curb any new local infection.

After an emergency notice issued Monday, the test began Wednesday; According to the Global Times, people classified as “high risk” will be tested first.

The city is home to about 11 million people.

The Global Times quoted a document from the Wuchang District Health Commission, stating that “the testing period is from Wednesday to May 20th.”

According to Global Times, district health officials are advised to fill out forms for residents to show “residents’ personal information, personal ID, phone numbers, address, whether they have previously been tested and whether they belong to a” key cluster “.

Wuhan health officials announced Tuesday that they are aiming to test all of the city’s residents on a large scale after identifying six new cases in the local residential community last weekend. Testing is preferred for key groups and older communities with dense and fluid populations.

Wuchang district health officials told Global Times they have set up indoor and outdoor sites for testing, and are asking each community to be organized with separate time slots for testing and avoid meetings.

Since the Global Times Tuesday, about 70,000 people in Wuhan have undergone nucleic acid testing.