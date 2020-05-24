Coronavirus patients are not infected after 11 days: study

Coronavirus patients discontinue the infection 11 days after infection – though positive for COVID-19 on day 12, according to a new study.

Singapore infectious disease experts have found that the virus “cannot be isolated or cultured after the 11th day of illness” Joint paper From the National Center for Infectious Diseases of the country and the Academy of Medicine.

Researchers looked at the “viral load” in 73 COVID-19 patients to measure whether the bug was still viable and infecting anyone.

“Based on data collected since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the period of infection [coronavirus] Symptoms begin 2 days before the onset of symptoms and continue for 7–10 days after the onset of symptoms, ”the researchers wrote.

Patients may test positive after two weeks, but the tests are no longer feasible for the virus to spread due to the fragment of the virus.

“Active viral replication drops quickly after the first week, and no viable virus is detected after the second week of illness,” the researchers wrote.

Researchers suggest that these findings may inform hospitals’ decisions about when to discharge patients.

In the US, most hospitals require twice as many negative tests for the virus as patients recovering from COVID-19.

Although the sample size is small, researchers are confident that their findings will be reflected in larger studies, says Leo Yi-Sin, NCID Executive Director He told the Singapore newspaper Straight Times.

“Scientifically, I am very confident that there is sufficient evidence that the person is not infected after 11 days,” she said.