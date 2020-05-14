Covid-19 may infect the intestines, kidneys and other organs, the study found

Two different reports suggest that the virus is beyond the lungs and can invade different organs – results that help explain the wide range of symptoms caused by Covid-19 infection.

Covid-19 is classified as a respiratory virus and spreads through respiratory droplets, but it can also cause diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms. Researchers have found evidence of the virus in patients’ feces and warned that it is spreading through what is known as the fecal-oral route.

For one study, Ji Zhou and colleagues at the University of Hong Kong wanted to see how well the virus grows in the intestines. They grew up from bats and people – intestinal organoids – lab dish versions of organs. They replicate that the virus does not live in these organoids.