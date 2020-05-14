Covid-19 may infect the intestines, kidneys and other organs, the study found

Two different reports suggest that the virus is beyond the lungs and can invade different organs – results that help explain the wide range of symptoms caused by Covid-19 infection.
Covid-19 is classified as a respiratory virus and spreads through respiratory droplets, but it can also cause diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms. Researchers have found evidence of the virus in patients’ feces and warned that it is spreading through what is known as the fecal-oral route.
For one study, Ji Zhou and colleagues at the University of Hong Kong wanted to see how well the virus grows in the intestines. They grew up from bats and people – intestinal organoids – lab dish versions of organs. They replicate that the virus does not live in these organoids.
They also found a virus that could infect stool cells taken from a patient with Covid-19.
“A 68-year-old female patient suffers from fever, sore throat and productive cough, and diarrhea developed after being admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital,” Zhou and colleagues wrote. “We isolated the infectious virus from her feces sample,” they added.
“Here we demonstrate the active replication of SARS-CoV-2 in human intestinal organoids and the isolation of infectious virus from the stool sample of a patient with dysentery COVID-19.”
Separately, the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf team in Germany performed autopsies on 27 patients who died from Kovid-19. They found the virus in a variety of organs.
The virus seemed to work well in the kidneys, they wrote – something that could explain the high rate of kidney injury seen in Covid-19 patients.
The virus’s ability to attack various organs exacerbates pre-existing conditions. People with heart disease, diabetes and kidney disease are more likely to be exposed to new coronaviruses.
