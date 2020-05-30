Crashed PIA flight ‘black boxes’ in France

Recorders – commonly known as “black boxes” – crashed in a dense residential area near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on May 22, killing all but two of the 99 people aboard.

The French Air Safety Investigation Authority for Civil Aviation, BA, is an accredited representative of the Airbus 320 aircraft involved in the crash.

BEA said a French team arrived in Karachi on May 26. The French authority said on Thursday that it had received a request from Pakistan to carry out repair and data download operations for recorders.

“The mission at the site is complete,” the tweet said on Saturday, “Pakistan’s AAIB team will fly to France.”