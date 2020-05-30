Crashed PIA flight ‘black boxes’ in France

Recorders – commonly known as “black boxes” – crashed in a dense residential area near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on May 22, killing all but two of the 99 people aboard.
The French Air Safety Investigation Authority for Civil Aviation, BA, is an accredited representative of the Airbus 320 aircraft involved in the crash.
BEA said a French team arrived in Karachi on May 26. The French authority said on Thursday that it had received a request from Pakistan to carry out repair and data download operations for recorders.
“The mission at the site is complete,” the tweet said on Saturday, “Pakistan’s AAIB team will fly to France.”
“The preliminary report of the accident will be made public on June 22,” Pakistan’s aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Friday.
Khan said the ministry had explained to Prime Minister Imran Khan that all reports should be made public.
The pilot of the flight told Air Traffic Control in Karachi that he had lost the engines before the plane crashed.
In the audio recording of CNN’s flight communications received from a Pakistani government source, the pilot said, “We are going ahead, we have lost the engines.”
A few seconds later the pilot hears a number of Mayday calls, followed by a response from the Air Traffic Control, with the two runways clear to land. The audio is then cropped.
The flight from Lahore is a special service for travelers to come home for Eid holidays after the coronavirus lockdown has been relaxed.
