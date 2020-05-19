CrossFit Games Athletes Show You How To Exercise Like The Best Athletes On Earth

To learn your Russian twists and your push-ups from your V-ups, watch the videos below.

Three rounds of three-minute AMPRAPs (as many reps as possible):

20 alternate jumping lunges

10 Hand Release Push-Ups

20 V-ups

One minute rest, and then another two sets of three minutes.

Runner-up at the CrossFit Games in 2015 and 2016, Tia-Claire Toomey She has won three consecutive titles since then, as well as gaining weightlifting gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in her home country of Australia.

“At the beginning of every break, we’re going to start from scratch again,” Toomey said, adding that he recommends working with music.

“Even if you have five hand release push-ups and it’s three minutes, that’s okay. We’ll start from the beginning and go for 20 alternate jumping lunges.”

Noah Ohlsen (2nd in 2019 CrossFit Games)

Five burpees of “EMOM” (per minute) 10 burpees. Do 10 burpees, wait until the minute is done, and then do 10 until five minutes have elapsed. If you can’t handle 10, do as many as you can in 30-45 seconds.

Four straight rounds:

30 Straight Leg Sit-Ups

30 heel touch sit-ups

Hold for 30 seconds

30 seconds Russian twist

One minute rest, then another five minutes of “EMOM” 10 burpees.

Noah Ohlsen finished second in last year’s CrossFit Games, the ultimate test of physical fitness, which crowns the best man on the planet. After the previous four top-ten finishes, Ohlsen was first on the CrossFit Games podium last year.

“I’m going to show you some quick, maybe not so easy workout exercises that you can do at home or really anywhere that has free space,” he says.

“Have fun, get after it, stay safe, stay healthy and stay motivated.”

Katrin Davidsdottir (former CrossFit Games Champion)

Four rounds of this:

10 Down-Ups

20 push-ups

30 sit-ups

40 Air Squats

Two minutes rest after each round.

Katrin Davidsdottir competed seven times in CrossFit Games, winning in 2015 and 2016 and finishing third in 2018.

“You try and beat at the same time in the first, second, third and fourth round, or at least keep it close,” Icelander Davidsdottir said of his daily routine.

“I hope you guys enjoy it a lot. You can do it anywhere. I’m going to do it from my garage at home but it can be done [be] Complete in living [room]If the weather’s nice, outside … let me know how it goes. “

Patrick Wellner (2nd in 2018 CrossFit Games)

Five rounds of this:

10 push-ups

10 burpees

Jump squats as many as you can in that two-minute window.

Do the cycle four more times.

Patrick Wellner has been on the CrossFit Games podium three times, third in 2016 and 2017 and second in 2018.

He balances his athletic career with his work as a part-time chiropractor at Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada.

“[Jump squats] The meat type of exercise, ”says Wellner.

“Push-ups are going to work your upper body, burpees are going to increase your heart rate a little bit, and (squats) are really going to burn that leg and keep your heart rate up for the rest of the work window.

“It’s a great workout. It doesn’t need equipment … Grab a friend, challenge them, and see who can get the most jump squats in those five rounds.”