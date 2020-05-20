‘Crucible’, Amazon’s latest game, may be a rival to ‘Fortnite’

Franchise Lead Colin Johansson said the “Crucible” Kovid-19, due for release on May 20, has been delayed twice. First the development team adapted to work from home and then the team questioned the timing of publishing the game during a pandemic.

CNN Business foresaw the game and had the opportunity to play with other press and game developers online.

The game is free to play and is only available on PC. It combines elements of adventure and exploration gameplay, as well as features from famous shooters, such as defeating monsters for experience points.

“We have no concern about the themes of the ‘Crucible’ being set on a virtual planet on the edge of the familiar space,” said Louis Castle, head of Relentless Studios at Amazon Game Studios. Game. “We’re serious about what it means to start the game right now, and after a lot of reflection we decided that contributing to the joy of the games is a small way we can give people something positive.”

Many analysts have told CNN Business that it could be behind “crucible” times.

“These companies are like heavy oil tankers, they can’t turn a penny properly. They make a decision, take years to implement, and by the time the product comes out, the market has completely changed direction,” said founder and CEO of research firm DFC Intelligence. “Both ‘Crucible’ and the upcoming ‘New World’ were delayed again. These were high quality titles 3 or 4 years ago.”

Amazon’s “New World” is a massive multiplayer online role-playing game that will take place in August. It was set in the 17th century on the mysterious island of Eternum, game director Scott Lane told CNN Business last December.

In 2016, when Amazon first announced “Crucible”, the style of Battle Royale, in which teams or individual players struggled to make ends meet, had just begun. Games like “H1Z1” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” have made Battle Royall a genre.

“The Battle Royale exploded and went mainstream more than ever. ‘H1Z1’ has become popular in some areas, but ‘PUBG’ is really global,” PUBG creator Brandon Green told CNN Business in an interview last November.

“Crucible”, which was inspired by the “Hunger Games” franchise, initially fit into this category.

Electronic Arts EA Then in 2017, Epic Games “Fortnite” and Two years later it was followed By“” Apex Legends. “Free-to-play bottle royal titles are both blockbuster hits. Established franchises such as” Tetris, “” Fallout “and” Call of Duty “are also embroiled in the battle royale trend.

By 2020, Battle Royale is already everywhere in gaming and Amazon knows it.

“We’ve also come to that conclusion and are moving away [battle royale] Most … ‘Crucible’ is something that I think is totally unique to him, “said franchise lead Johansson.

Over the years, game developers have added new modes to “Crucible”, making Battle Royale a side feature. All modes are multiplayer player-versus-player, but “Crucible” goes beyond the “last player standing” gameplay of traditional battle royals. There is a mode where players need to catch targets that are reminiscent of “League of Legends” or “Dota 2”, and another mode where large teams face off and players are likely to respond. In all modes, Jurassic-like creatures feed on the ground to attack players, which is uncommon for Battle Royale games.

Amazon still does not have a brand name Develop the game , So its reputation grows depending on whether the fans make “Crucible” or its upcoming massive multiplayer game “New World” fun and well-made, analysts say.