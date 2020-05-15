Cuomo’s nursing home mass testing legislation overwhelms the laboratories

ALBANY – The state’s top coronavirus testing lab has sunk with mandatory coronavirus testing in nursing homes, saying they should stop shipping to counties, the Post has learned.

Officials at the Wadsworth Center of the Embattled State Health Department in Albany have told multiple county health officials that they have reached capacity and are struggling to process tests.

Logjam comes a week after the DOH quietly began raising tests for nursing home residents, and the government on Sunday announced a new executive order mandating that state-licensed nursing homes test staff twice a week.

Facilities are required to submit a plan to the state by Friday, May 15, and the disqualification will be met with a license suspension, revocation, or a $ 2,000 fine per day.

An 800 COVID-19 cleanup shipment was denied to Livingston County’s top health official Wednesday as authorities told her the lab was facing a “several-week” delay.

“We are really, really losing. It can be a huge burden, and it’s almost impossible, ”County Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez told The Post, adding that her worried cleanse expires.

Wadsworth processes the tests for free, making it ideal for a cash-strapped county run by the Livingston County Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation and employing about 200 health workers.

Rodriguez said she had a series of private lab contracts, but it cost $ 100 per test.

The Dutchess County 950 inspections were to be sent to Albany, but were similarly told to find alternative plans.

Albany County has been told the lab has been backlogged so much that it “prefers” exams for nursing home residents, but there is no room for testing from staff.

Westchester County officials have flagged the test issue in emails obtained by The Post and widely shared among their peers in other jurisdictions.

The county’s Emergency Management Director, Dennis Delborough, expressed concern over the government’s “nursing home initiative”.

On May 9, he wrote, “The state has failed to provide a plan on what to do next, what laboratory to use and how to process and maintain samples.

Delboro said he was surprised when an officer in the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services told him he had to “look up.” [his] The home lab states that the state’s DOH “can’t handle volume” because emails show Westchester is “one of the wealthiest counties in the NYS.”

The agency denied the comments were made.

“While Wadsworth is primarily a research laboratory, it has been operating 24/7 this week to test more than 6,000 nursing home residents, staff and New Yorkers – including state-run testing sites for 31- and nursing-home staff in New York State,” DOH spokesman Gary Holmes told The Post .

To support this important mandate, the state authorizes several commercial laboratories that can run more than 10,000 tests a day, and help counties and nursing homes conduct tests, if needed.