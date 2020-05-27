Nicosia, Cyprus – Cyprus pledges to bear all costs for anyone who tests positive for coronavirus while on vacation in the eastern Mediterranean island nation, the Associated Press said in a letter received Wednesday.

The Cypriot government says COVID-19 will cover lodging, food, drink and medicines for patients and their families. Patients only pay for the taxi journey to the airport and return home.

The 100-bed hospital is especially useful for foreign travelers who test positive. 112 intensive care units consisting of 200 respirators are reserved for acutely ill patients. The 500-room “Quarantine Hotel” is reserved for family members of patients and other close friends.

The pledge came in a five-page letter sent to governments, airlines and tour operators about the stringent health and hygiene protocols the government is implementing to attract visitors to a tourism-oriented country.

Tourism directly accounts for 13 percent of the Cyprus economy. This year, the country expects to lose 70 per cent of the 2.6 billion euros ($ 2.85 billion) in revenue generated by tourism.

The letter, signed by Cyprus’s foreign affairs, transport and tourism ministers, boasts that the country has one of the lowest per capita coronavirus ratios in Europe after testing more than 10 per cent of the population.

International flights to Cyprus begin on June 9, initially from 19 countries, and passengers must undergo the COVID-19 test three days before departure. That measure will be lifted on June 20 for 13 countries, including Germany, Finland, Israel, Greece and Norway.

Officials say they will expand travel to more countries based on a consistent evaluation of their infection rates.

Passengers are required to show their test certificate before boarding the flight and must wear masks throughout the flight. When they arrive in Cyprus their temperature is taken and random tests are done at no cost to the traveler.

Tourists must fill out a “COVID-19 Traveler Declaration” to state all their travels 14 days before their Cyprus trip and have no contact with infected people for 72 hours before they leave.

While in Cyprus, people who are not in the same travel group need to keep at least two square meters (21 square feet) outdoors and three square meters (32 square feet) indoors.

Regular disinfection sunbeds are two meters (6.5 feet) apart from those of the same travel group.

Hotel staff will have to wear masks as the rooms are disinfected after each departure. In restaurants, bars, caf మరియుs and pubs, tables are at least two meters (6.5 feet), with a maximum party size of 10. Guests are encouraged to pay by card instead of cash.

It is unclear what the exact protocols are for nightclubs.