Dagestan: Coronavirus hotspot raises questions about Russia’s Kovid-19 calculation

Two decades later, the remote mountain region presents a new challenge for the Russian president, as its Kovid-19 outbreak raises fresh questions about how Russia counts coronavirus infections and deaths.

When journalist Ruslan Kurbanov asks why the cases of Kovid-19 and pneumonia should be counted separately, health official Zamuddin Gadzibragimov responds that pneumonia patients have the virus, but not all cases are attributable to coronavirus.

“In general, the same [treatment] The methodology is used for both, “he said.” But because we have no laboratory test confirmation, the statistics are being compiled that way. “

Like other countries, frontline health workers in the region are more vulnerable to deadly outbreaks. Between 40 and 50 health workers have died in Dagestan since the outbreak, according to estimates by Gadzibragimov and the region’s chief mufti. Dagestan’s population is about 3 million. According to the Russian Ministry of Health, there are 635 ICU beds and ventilators in the region.

Doctors in the area complained Last weeks on social media About the lack of protective equipment, and some hospitals have no place to treat their staff. A video of nurses hooked up to intravenous drips in a storage room in the city of Derbent went viral in early May.

Civil rights activist Jiauddin Uwaisov, head of the Patient Monitor, a non-profit organization that raised money to buy defense equipment for Dagestan doctors, told CNN that the health care system in the area is in a very bad state.

“We’ve been talking about it since 2017, but unfortunately we have a habit of wiping everything under the rug,” Uvysov said.

He said most doctors who communicate with his company said that half of their colleagues were ill and that there was no one to replace them because hospital wards were overflowing.

The dire situation of Dagestan has brought the Republic to the attention of the Russian top officials. On Monday, Pugen took the extraordinary step of presiding over a special government meeting with Dagestani leaders.

“The situation in Dagestan is very difficult and requires urgent action,” Putin told a video conference, ordering the army to build a 200-bed hospital to relieve crowded emergency rooms.

The Russian government’s response to the pandemic has been largely hindered by bureaucracy and regional funds management. In poorer areas such as Dagestan, where the average monthly wage is twice the national average, such foot-dragging has become one of the leading causes of serious outbreaks, according to the Russian state statistics agency.

Putin’s promised extra pay to replace the difficulties of frontline work has become another complaint for health professionals.

“We have been at work since the beginning of the pandemic and we have faithfully carried out our duties – now we have many of our colleagues [confined] In medical institutions, they are fighting for their lives, ”a paramedic from the city of Buenos Aires in Dagestan said in a video posted by the local outlet.

“There are very few of us. We have 151 employees, but only 41 have been paid. Others have got nothing.”

Similar videos and open letters According to CNN calculations, at least 20 of the 85 Russian regions were seen last week. In public, health workers complain that they receive no additional remuneration or part of it, working with Kovid-19 patients on the basis of hours and minutes.

“Government orders initially stated to be clear, understandable, transparent and easy to control for the principles and means of bringing these presidential payments [to health workers] There are even fewer questions for major physicians and governors who work in the morning and night, to work in special circumstances, ”Putin said Tuesday

The federal government amended the related decree, eliminating a bureaucratic loophole, and some physicians received an additional remuneration of less than 50 cents, and pledged to facilitate all payments.

At a special meeting with Putin on Monday, officials noted that the situation in Dagestan was far more serious than reflected in the official figures. Russian health minister Mikhail Murashko said 7,000 people were hospitalized. At Monday’s video conference, Republican chief Mufti Ahmad Abdulaev told Putin that many Kovid-19 deaths have not been documented – and the cause of death without verifiable autopsy – as people die in hospital without ever being buried and buried according to local customs.

The head of the republic, Vladimir Vasiliev, attributes the infection rate somewhat to Dagestan traditions, including mass gatherings to mark landmark events such as weddings and funerals. Some reluctance to discontinue Friday prayers in the early stages of the outbreak. He also addressed the number differences between pneumonia and coronavirus.

“We are not hiding anything,” said Vasiliev, noting that respiratory-related deaths were high in 2018 and 2019, before the coronavirus. “But here it is [is] It is not easy to distinguish between the two. “

By mid-April, the streets of Makhachkala, the regional capital, were still busy with people. Independent outlet Medusa explained In a report last week In the small towns of Dagestan, the marriage of 500 people became one of the first coronavirus hotspots in late March. However, some Dagastanis speculate that their traditions are attributable to growing infections; Local activist Uwaisov cited distrust of local authorities and the health care system for provoking some to ignore warnings.

According to the federal healthcare and well-being agency Rospotrebnazdor, the Kremlin promised to help Dagestan with additional resources to fight the pandemic, as the Republic is still testing at twice the daily rate than recommended. The head of the agency, Anna Popova, said Dagestan was maintaining a “very fragile balance” as authorities were concerned that Eid al-Fitr’s Muslim holiday and mass celebrations would result in a new outbreak.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Russia’s total coronavirus deaths were as low as 2,837 deaths as of Tuesday, and its death rate was 7.4 below the global average. Observers examined the country’s counting system, believing that deaths are often attributed to other causes.

