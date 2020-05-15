Dan Levy, Janelle Mooney is set for NYC’s Virtual Gay Pride event

The coronavirus epidemic does not remove New York City’s homophobia.

Heritage of Pride announced Friday morning that “Shits Creek” creator and star Dan Levy will be at the four Grand Marshals for a virtual pride celebration on Sunday, June 28. The city’s annual Pride March and other person summer programs were canceled last month for the first time in their history due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Grammy-nominated “Tightrope” singer Janelle Mooney – who previously announced the NYC Pride Island 2020 title last night – will also be on the show. Other performers and participants include “Pose” star and red carpet knockout Billy Porter, “Not Sure” singer Deborah Cox, “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Wilson Cruz, comedian Margaret Cho, Brazilian musician Luisa Sonja and drag queen Miss Richfield.

The show will air from noon to 2 p.m. On WABC Channel 7, abc7ny.com And ABC New Live Streaming channel. Station presenters Ken Rosato and Lauren Glasberg and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge Carson Cresley assist with correspondents Sam Champion and Kimberly Richardson. This marks the 50th anniversary of the city’s first Pride March 1970, and one year after the 2019 WorldPride was recognized for the 1969 Stonewall Inn Rebellion.

“The NYC Pride March is such a pillar for our community, and I am honored to be recognized along with other Grand Marshals on its 50th anniversary,” said Levy, 36, of the event, which usually includes an hour-long parade on Fifth Avenue. “Although the physical conditions are less than ideal, our community is always coming together in negative circumstances, and this year’s broadcast is no exception. I was very inspired by the opportunity given to us to celebrate together. “

Other Grand Marshals are the NYC-based Ali Forney Center – a charity that helps homeless LGBTQ youth – and human rights activists Angie Peng and Victoria Cruz.

Narcissistic events around the world Canceled or postponed Due to coronavirus crisis and social distance and restrictive measures. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that COVID-19 cases recorded a “big” decrease, but New York City’s Andrew Cuomo Expanded Order at home in the state until June 13th.

“We are saddened to not be able to personally celebrate the 50th anniversary of the NYC Pride March. Heck said in a statement. “We are proud to honor all front-line workers who have risked their own health to serve our LGBTQIA + community with love and compassion during this year’s COVID-19 pandemic. These leaders will prove to be the place to embrace the full rainbow of our community.”

Even the Pride’s Heritage Involved A virtual global pride event on Saturday, June 27, will feature exhibitions and speeches with LGBTQ organizations in places including the U.S., Canada, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Asia, Oceania and Latin America.