Daniel Abt: Audi star suspended after 18-year-old gamer wins Formula E driver’s name at an esports event

After it was revealed that he had not driven his car in the qualifying and fifth race of the series on Saturday, May 23, Abt apologized and was disqualified from the race and fined 10,000 euros (, 9 10,956).

The 27-year-old German was initially skeptical about driving Abt after qualifying for second place and finishing third Race Not a single point was scored in the first four rounds of the series.

“I’m not really happy here, because he didn’t drive the car himself, and he messed it all up. It’s ridiculous,” former F1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne said Twitch Stream. “I wonder if this is really Daniel in the car.”

“Please ask Daniel Abt to zoom in next time when he’s driving, because as Stoffel says, I’m pretty sure he’s not,” says two-time FE champion Jean-Eric Vergne Said

After a while Inquiry Through Sunday’s Formula E, including IP address verification, Abt confirmed that the wheel may not be behind the wheel.

Gamer in place of Abt Has been widely reported 18-year-old Lorenz Hoerzing, competing in the FE Challenge Series, a parallel championship for esports drivers. CNN reached out to Horging through its Allied esports team for comment, but did not respond at the time of publication.

Abt later apologized in which he admitted his disqualification

“I would like to apologize to Formula E, the fans, my team and my fellow drivers for calling outside help in the race on Saturday,” Abt said, promising to provide a further update on the story later. Tuesday.

“I didn’t take it as seriously as I did. I know my crime has a bitter taste, but it’s not always a motive.”