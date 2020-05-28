Daniel Ricciardo: F1 driver admits Ferrari talks ahead of McLaren’s move

Just days after Vettel’s May 12 announcement, Carlos Sainz Jr. was signed to the German position and when the music stopped, Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo was ready to take the 25-year-old Spaniard seat at McLaren in 2021.

In an interview with CNN Sport’s Amanda Davis, Ricardo said he was in talks with Ferrari until he decided to join McLaren. Throughout his career, the 30-year-old has been in constant contact with the Australian Italian team.

“There has already been talk from a few years ago, and it has continued to date,” Ricciardo said. “So yeah, I won’t deny it. But apparently it’s never in vain.”

Both Ricciardo’s parents are of Italian descent. His father was born in Italy and his Australian mother to Italian parents. He doesn’t know why he didn’t join the Maranello based team.

“I don’t know the original and I never chose to dive deeper into it. Everyone thought it would be a good fit, obviously, with my name and all the background stuff, but yeah, I’m trying not to get psychologically stuck in any situation.

“I saw how Carlos fit into the team. So I was really like, ‘Why not?’ I see it now: Yes, Carlos has a very strong 2019. Yes, he is a little hot property right now, and I am essaying that he is a good fit for where they are. “

Move to McLaren

Coronavirus pandemic means these movements are finalized for the next season before a race takes place in 2020.

Ricciardo’s last full season with Renault last year was his worst F1 appearance in six years, as the team finished fifth in the Constructors’ Championship standings, 54 points behind fourth-placed McLaren.

In his first interview since his multi-year deal with McLaren was confirmed, he said he had “put a lot of thought” into the Australian switch.

“I am essaying that no decision is ever black and white. In fact, I cannot give you a black and white answer. There is no moment. It is like a light bulb and I say, ‘Yes, that’s what I have to do.'” There was no creation or something in Renault, which created the moment of ‘I must move on’.

“Negotiations with McLaren go back to earlier. I am hitting 2018, and I am essaying that it has continued over time.

“Obviously this is not an overnight decision. I am essaying a comparison of both.

Vettel’s future

Prior to joining Renault, Ricciardo spent six years with the Red Bull, including one season in 2014 with Vettel.

Considering the series of events between Vettel and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc last season, Ricciardo said he was not surprised that the four-time world champion split with the Italian side.

“I don’t want to say that this wall is on the wall, but some such events made the news a little less painful.”

Ricciardo is hoping the 32-year-old will continue in the German sport and hope he does too.

“If I get to know him better, he’s still hungry and competitive enough to want to continue.

“Also, this is not an old man for me because he is older than me,” Ricciardo quipped.

“I like Seb. Obviously, I have him as a teammate, but as a competitor he brings something to our sport.

“He is one of the few people who is not active on social media, and he is one of the most successful people in our sport, yet he is one of the most private. And it brings a lot of mystery behind him.”

Living on the farm

During the Kovid-19 pandemic, Ricciardo was living on sheep, cows and alpacas on the family farm in Perth, Australia.

While he calls the blockade “bizarre,” the 30-year-old also believes he has embraced the pace of life and allowed it to focus on his goals.

“I’ve been a very strong competitor for many years to come and I’m getting older, but I still feel like there’s a lot of fire in me, and I want to compete again.

“I think it’s fueled by it all. Yeah, because it’s very lonely on the farm. It’s fine, but I’ll be honest. I’ll miss the spotlight and the light and the dilemma of F1 and competition. I want to be back very quickly.”

Coming back to action in Austria

If there is a changed F1 schedule, Ricciardo should get that feeling on July 5, and the game plans to start a brief season with the Austrian Grand Prix.

“It is interesting to see in Austria where everyone is standing and who is out of the box and who can be a little rusty.

“I have a lot of confidence in this field. We are all experienced and professional. I hope some [nerves], Perhaps over excitement.

“I don’t know. Whether it’s the equivalent of spectacular overtones and crazy race, or just the first lap of the chaotic kind of race, you’re definitely going to get a mix of emotions.”

For public health reasons, fans do not expect to attend the first F1 race weekend in 2020. Ricciardo is looking forward to returning, though the lack of weather is inevitable.

“Obviously I miss it. I miss it. It’s been two years since my last podium on the weekend. Personally, I want that feeling.

“When I make a deal with Renault, I want to get a podium by the end of two years. I want to do a lot more. And I believe it can be done. So yeah, that’s a good little sendoff for everyone involved.

“I know I still owe a lot to Renault. I want to do that not just for myself, but for them as well. And after the news, it was really nice. I got a lot of positive feedback from people on the team.

“And I know they’re excited to have the rest of the year with them. Try as best as they can and win as many races as possible.”