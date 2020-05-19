Data aggregation is the secret behind the site worldmeter

Madrid – On April 28, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sెnchez stood alone on the stage in a bright but empty briefing room. When a CNN reporter asked a question through a video link, the Prime Minister looked deeply into concentration, stopped writing notes and watching the monitor only once. As he entered his answer, he looked directly into the camera to boast about Spain’s Kovid-19 test volume.

“We are one of the highest-performing countries,” Sanchez said.

Initially, the Prime Minister cited data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) ranking, which ranked eighth among Spain’s members on the Covid-19 test.

“Today, we found another study from Johns Hopkins University […] It ranks fifth in the world in all tests conducted. “

There are only two problems: OECD data is wrong. Some sources say that while Spain ranks fifth in total test size, Johns Hopkins is not one of them; The study cited by Sెnchez does not exist.

Two weeks later, the Spanish government stands by its prime minister. Instead of citing Johns Hopkins, Spanish officials now suggest testing the rankings from the Data Aggregation website Worldometer – One of the sources behind the widely cited coronavirus dashboard by the university – and asks questions about why some governments and respected organizations choose to trust an unknown source.

Prior to the epidemic, the world population was best known for its “counterparts,” which provided direct estimates of the number of people the world population or the number of cars produced this year. It represents revenue by licensing its website advertising and its counters. The Kovid-19 crisis undoubtedly boosted the website’s popularity. This is one of the top Google search results for coronavirus statistics. In the last six months, WorldMeter’s pages have been shared nearly 2.5 million times – in the first six months of 2019, compared to just 65 shares, according to figures provided BuzzSumo, A company that tracks social media engagement and provides insights into content.

Accessibility icon title This coronavirus is questioning the validity of the statistics site 03:36

The website is “run by an international team of developers, researchers and volunteers” and “published by a small and independent digital media company based in the United States.”

Public records show little evidence for a company employing a multilingual team of analysts and researchers. It is not clear whether the company pays its staff for accuracy, or whether it relies solely on automation and crowdsourcing. The site has at least one job posting from October, Seeking volunteer web developer.

The website, once called WorldMeters, was first created in 2004 by Andrei Alimetov, then a 20-year-old young man from Russia who landed his first IT job in New York.

“It’s a very simple website, and there’s nothing big about it,” he recently told CNN.

In about a year, Alimetov said, the site is getting 20,000 or 30,000 visits every day, but the web-hosting fees cost him more money.

“There is no instantaneous way to cash out,” he said, so he listed the site on Ebay for $ 2,000 in 2005 or 2006.

Changing hands

Source: Andrei Alimetov

When Reddit’s homepage had its old site in 2013, Alimetov emailed a buyer, Dario, to congratulate him.

In the His answerDario said he bought the site to drive traffic to his other websites.

When those businesses “started to decline, I decided to invest in world meters, which eventually brought in resources and people until it took its own course,” Dario wrote.

World Meter does not have a trailing “s” except in its URL. By and large, nothing has changed.

Today, the World Meter website Owned by a company called Dodax LLC.

Representatives of World Meter and Dodox did not respond to CNN’s requests for interviews, but state business filing shows Dodax was first formed in Delaware in 2002. Lists the PO Box as the address of the filing company. From 2003 to 2015, business filings in Connecticut and New Jersey named Dodox President Dario Pasqualino. Addresses on filing linked the company and Pasqualino to homes in Princeton, New Jersey, and Greenwich, Connecticut. The company is still actively registered in Delaware and has been in good stead since 2010.

The company shares the name Dodax with a Shanghai-based software company. In March, the two companies issued statements condemning the connection. China has issued Dodox Its statement After receiving “many calls and emails” about the statistics site. Worldometer, In a tweet“It has no affiliation with any company in China,” he said.

The IDs in the source code for World Meter and US Dodox websites link to at least two dozen other websites that appear to share ownership of them. Some appear to be dysfunctional. Others, such as usalivestats.com, italiaora.org and stopthehunger.com share the same premise: live statistics counters. Most sites have rudimentary beauty, which reminds them of the Internet in the 1990s or early 2000s. Some look very random. An Italian site displays Christmas poems and gift suggestions, such as a bonsai plant (for her) or Earth on the Moon (for him). Another site is dedicated to Sicilian puppet shows.

The person with the name and birthday of Pasqualino is registered as the sole owner in Italy. According to an Italian registration document filed last year, the business operates and sells “advertising space.” Its address leads to a tidy, three-story apartment building on leafy street in the upscale neighborhood of Bologna.

CNN Pasqualino could not be reached through contact information listed on the World Meter and in public records.

According to the World Meter website, its Kovid-19 data comes from a multilingual team that “monitors the live broadcasts of press briefings throughout the day” and through crowdsourcing.

Visitors can report new Kovid-19 numbers and data sources to the website – no name or email address required. The website says the “team of analysts and researchers” verify the data. This may seem like the Wikipedia of the data world at first, but some Wikipedia editors have decided to avoid World Meter as a source of Kovid-19 data.

“Many updates have no source, do not match their cited source, or contain errors,” writes an editor posting under the username of MarioGome Discussion page For Wikipedia editors working on Kovid-19 related content last month. “Some errors are small and temporary, but some are very large and never rectified.”

The editor, whose real name is Mario Gomez, said in an email to CNN, “Instead of using consistent standards, [Worldometer] Looks like going for the highest guy. They have a system for reporting high statistics to customers, but so far I have failed to use it to report some number is wrong and should be low. “

Edward Mathew, Data Manager Our World in Data The OWID, an independent statistics website headquartered at Oxford University, has seen a similar trend.

“Their main focus is to come from somewhere, whether it’s reliable or not, well-sourced or not,” he said. “We think people should be careful, especially the media, policy makers and decision makers. These data are not as accurate as they think.”

Yale University epidemiologist Virginia Pitzer says she’s never heard of WorldMeter, which is about modeling the spread of Covid-19 in the United States. CNN asked her to assess the website’s credibility.

“I think the World Meter site is legitimate,” she wrote in an email, explaining that its origins appear to be very reliable government websites. But she also found flaws, inconsistencies and lack of expert curation. “The interpretation of the data is lacking,” she wrote, noting that data on active cases is “particularly problematic” because data on recoveries are not consistently reported.

Pitzer found some detailed explanations of data reporting issues or differences. For Spain, it’s the same sentence. For many other countries, there are no explanations.

She also found flaws. For example, in Spanish data, WorldMeter reported more than 18,000 recoveries on April 24. The Spanish government reported 3,105 recoveries that day.

When Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sెnchez boasted about Spain’s top rankings, he did not pull his numbers out of thin air. On April 27, the OECD ranked eighth in Spain in per capita testing. Initially, the OECD used data from OWID to compile Its statistics. It took the Spanish numbers independently as OWID’s data was incomplete. Spain’s position in the combined sourcing ranking is skewed because it counts a wider range of tests than other countries. Company Corrected the next dayTwo hours before the Sanchez press conference, Spain jumped to 17th place.

In the Its statementThe OECD said it “regrets the confusion caused by any discussion of methodological issues on sensitive issues” and stressed that it is more important to increase test availability in general than to know where any particular country ranks.

Sెnchez later referred to the Johns Hopkins study, in which he claimed that Spain was the fifth most tested worldwide, a case of prime minister mixed allegations. JHU did not publish international test statistics. Jill Rosen, a school spokeswoman, told CNN that the university could not find a report that matches Sanchez’s description.

At a press conference on May 9, Sెnchez avoided a CNN question, emphasizing on the existence of the JHU study Government figures in examining totals Instead. మరుసటి రోజు స్పానిష్ విలేకరికి చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలలో, ఆరోగ్య మంత్రి సాల్వడార్ ఇల్లా పరీక్షా డేటాను జెహెచ్‌యు విడుదల చేసినట్లు పట్టుబట్టారు, అయినప్పటికీ వరల్డ్‌మీటర్‌ను అంతర్లీన మూలంగా ఆయన సూచించారు. జాన్స్‌ హాప్‌కిన్స్‌ దాని డేటాను వరల్డ్‌మీటర్‌ నుండి పొందినందున, అతను వాదించాడు, ఇది చాలా మంచిది.

“ఇది జాన్ హాప్కిన్స్ విశ్వవిద్యాలయం ఇచ్చిన డేటా […] వెబ్‌సైట్ యొక్క ప్రాథమిక వనరుగా తీసుకోబడిన వెబ్‌సైట్ వరల్డ్‌మీటర్, ”ఇల్లా చెప్పారు. “మీరు దీన్ని తనిఖీ చేయవచ్చు.”

మొత్తం పరీక్ష వాల్యూమ్ విషయానికి వస్తే, ఏప్రిల్ 28 న, వరల్డ్‌మీటర్ యొక్క డేటా స్పెయిన్ ఐదవ స్థానంలో ఉంది. ఆ సమయంలో, OWID డేటా స్పెయిన్‌కు ఐదవ స్థానంలో ఉంది, అయితే ఎక్కువ దేశాలు పెద్ద పరీక్షా వాల్యూమ్‌లను నివేదించడం ప్రారంభించగానే, వరల్డ్‌మీటర్ యొక్క డేటా ఎలా లోపభూయిష్టంగా ఉందో స్పష్టమైంది. దీని స్పెయిన్ బొమ్మలో పాలిమరేస్ చైన్ రియాక్షన్ (పిసిఆర్) పరీక్షలు ఉన్నాయి, ఇవి రోగులు ప్రస్తుతం సోకినట్లు చూపిస్తాయి మరియు రోగులు ఎప్పుడైనా సోకినట్లు సూచించే యాంటీబాడీ పరీక్షలు. స్పెయిన్‌తో పాటు చాలా దేశాలకు, వరల్డ్‌మీటర్ యొక్క డేటా PCR పరీక్షలను మాత్రమే లెక్కించినట్లు కనిపిస్తుంది.

ఎందుకంటే కొన్ని దేశాలు యాంటీబాడీస్ పరీక్ష డేటాను నివేదిస్తాయి మరియు ఆపిల్-టు-యాపిల్స్ పోలికను నిర్ధారించడానికి, OWID ఇది PCR పరీక్షలను మాత్రమే ట్రాక్ చేస్తుందని చెప్పారు. ఆ కొలత ప్రకారం, మే 17 నాటికి, స్పెయిన్ అమెరికా, రష్యా, జర్మనీ, ఇటలీ మరియు భారతదేశం కంటే ఆరవ స్థానంలో ఉంది. వరల్డ్‌మీటర్ స్పెయిన్‌కు నాల్గవ స్థానంలో ఉంది.

పరీక్షల యొక్క ముడి సంఖ్య ద్వారా ర్యాంకింగ్‌పై ఆధారపడటం ఇప్పటికీ తప్పుదారి పట్టించేది, ఎందుకంటే ఇది దేశాల మధ్య జనాభా వ్యత్యాసాలకు కారణం కాదు.

OWID యొక్క డేటా మేనేజర్, ఎడ్వర్డ్ మాథ్యూ, పరీక్ష డేటాను పోల్చడానికి చాలా మంచి మార్గం జనాభా పరిమాణాన్ని లెక్కించడం. మే 10 నాటికి, OWID 1,000 మందికి పరీక్షలో స్పెయిన్‌ను 19 వ స్థానంలో నిలిపింది. వరల్డ్‌మీటర్ ఇదే కొలతతో స్పెయిన్‌ను 15 వ స్థానంలో నిలిపింది.

రెండు ర్యాంకింగ్స్ కథ ప్రపంచ పరీక్షా డేటా మొత్తం పరీక్ష వాల్యూమ్ పరంగా స్పెయిన్‌కు ఐదవ స్థానంలో ఉంది. ముడి సంఖ్యలపై ఆధారపడటం తప్పుదారి పట్టించేది ఎందుకంటే ఇది దేశాల మధ్య తేడాలకు కారణం కాదు. జనాభా కోసం సర్దుబాటు చేసినప్పుడు, స్పెయిన్ ర్యాంకింగ్ 16 వ స్థానానికి పడిపోతుంది. వరల్డ్‌మీటర్ నుండి వచ్చిన ఈ డేటా మరింత లోపభూయిష్టంగా ఉందని నిపుణులు అంటున్నారు, దాని స్పెయిన్ సంఖ్య ఇతర దేశాల కంటే విస్తృత పరీక్షలను లెక్కిస్తుంది. టాప్ 20 దేశాలు… 1 మిలియన్ నివాసితులకు పరీక్షలు

స్పానిష్ నేషనల్ రీసెర్చ్ కౌన్సిల్ (సిఎస్ఐసి) యొక్క ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ ఫిలాసఫీలో పరిశోధనా ప్రొఫెసర్ మరియు స్పానిష్ ఎథిక్స్ అసోసియేషన్ మాజీ అధ్యక్షుడు రాబర్టో రోడ్రిగెజ్ అరామాయో మాట్లాడుతూ, స్పెయిన్ అత్యంత మరియు తక్కువ నమ్మకమైన పరీక్షల నుండి డేటాను నివేదిస్తోంది.

“దురదృష్టవశాత్తు, ఖచ్చితంగా ఉంది [political] ఈ డేటా చూపబడినప్పుడు ఇవ్వబడిన రీడింగులలో ఆసక్తులు, ”అని అతను చెప్పాడు.

వరల్డ్‌మీటర్‌కు జాన్స్ హాప్‌కిన్స్ విశ్వవిద్యాలయంతో సంబంధం ఏమిటి?

వరల్డ్‌మీటర్‌పై ఆధారపడే నిర్దిష్ట డేటా పాయింట్‌లను చెప్పడానికి విశ్వవిద్యాలయం నిరాకరించింది, కాని కౌంటర్ సైట్ యొక్క డేటాతో సమస్యలు కనీసం ఒక ముఖ్యమైన లోపానికి కారణమయ్యాయి.

ఏప్రిల్ 8 న, ధృవీకరించబడిన కోవిడ్ -19 కేసుల యొక్క JHU యొక్క ప్రపంచ సంఖ్య క్లుప్తంగా 30,000 కంటే ఎక్కువ పడిపోయే ముందు 1.5 మిలియన్లను దాటింది. జాన్స్ హాప్కిన్స్ తరువాత పోస్ట్ చేశారు ఒక వివరణ దాని GitHub పేజీలో సంఘటన కోసం. ఆ సమయంలో, ఫ్రెంచ్ నర్సింగ్ హోమ్ కేసుల డబుల్ లెక్కింపు నుండి లోపం వచ్చినట్లు JHU CNN కి తెలిపింది. కానీ ఫ్రెంచ్ అధికారులు సిఎన్‌ఎన్‌తో మాట్లాడుతూ, పునర్విమర్శ లేదని, నర్సింగ్ హోమ్ డేటాకు కూడా కాదు. జాన్స్ హాప్కిన్స్ డేటా వరల్డ్మీటర్ నుండి నేరుగా వచ్చినట్లు కనిపించింది. వెబ్‌సైట్ దాని సంఖ్యకు మూలాన్ని జాబితా చేయలేదు.

ఒక వికీపీడియా సంపాదకుడు, బ్రిటిష్ కొలంబియా విశ్వవిద్యాలయంలో అత్యవసర of షధం యొక్క క్లినికల్ అసిస్టెంట్ ప్రొఫెసర్ జేమ్స్ హీల్మాన్ మాట్లాడుతూ, వికీపీడియా వాలంటీర్లు వరల్డ్‌మీటర్‌తో నిరంతర లోపాలను గమనించారని, కానీ జాన్స్‌ను ప్రస్తావిస్తూ “సుదీర్ఘ చరిత్రతో మరింత పేరున్న పేరు” తో అన్నారు. హాప్కిన్స్. “వారు కూడా సంఖ్యలను రెండుసార్లు తనిఖీ చేస్తారని మేము ఆశిస్తున్నాము.”

వరల్డ్‌మీటర్‌పై విశ్వవిద్యాలయం ఆధారపడటం కొంతమంది విద్యావేత్తలను ఆశ్చర్యపరిచింది.

డెన్వర్ విశ్వవిద్యాలయంలోని డేటా సైంటిస్ట్ ఫిల్ బీవర్, వరల్డ్‌మీటర్‌ను ఉటంకిస్తూ జెహెచ్‌యు గురించి ఏమనుకుంటున్నారని అడిగినప్పుడు పదాల కోసం నష్టపోయినట్లు అనిపించింది.

“నాకు ఖచ్చితంగా తెలియదు, ఇది గొప్ప ప్రశ్న, వరల్డ్‌మీటర్‌పై ఆధారపడుతున్నారనే అభిప్రాయం నాకు వచ్చింది [Johns] హాప్కిన్స్, ”అతను సుదీర్ఘ విరామం తర్వాత CNN కి చెప్పాడు.

మాథ్యూ కూడా వెనక్కి తగ్గినట్లు అనిపించింది.

“వారి సంఖ్యలను నవీకరించడానికి JHU చాలా ఒత్తిడిలో ఉందని నేను అనుకుంటున్నాను,” అని అతను చెప్పాడు. “ఈ ఒత్తిడి కారణంగా వారు ఉండకూడని ప్రదేశాల నుండి డేటాను పొందటానికి వారు బలవంతం చేయబడ్డారు లేదా ప్రోత్సహించబడ్డారు, కాని సాధారణంగా నేను JHU చాలా నమ్మదగిన వనరుగా భావిస్తాను.”

CNN కి విశ్వవిద్యాలయం యొక్క ప్రతిస్పందనలో, గార్డనర్ వరల్డ్‌మీటర్ “డజన్ల కొద్దీ” వనరులలో ఒకటి అని మరియు “ఏదైనా క్రొత్త మూలాన్ని చేర్చడానికి ముందు, మేము వారి డేటాను ఇతర సూచనలతో పోల్చడం ద్వారా ధృవీకరిస్తాము” అని అన్నారు.

“మా డేటా కోసం ఒక్క మూలాన్ని ఉపయోగించకూడదని మేము ప్రయత్నిస్తాము” అని గార్డనర్ జోడించారు. “సంఖ్యలను క్రాస్ ధ్రువీకరించడానికి మేము పబ్లిక్ హెల్త్ ఏజెన్సీల నుండి మరియు అగ్రిగేషన్ మూలాల నుండి రిపోర్టింగ్ ఉపయోగిస్తాము.”

జావిన్స్ హాప్కిన్స్ డేటాకు మారడానికి ముందు, ఏప్రిల్‌లో ఎక్కువ భాగం రోజువారీ విలేకరుల సమావేశాలలో కోవిడ్ -19 మరణాలపై వరల్డ్‌మీటర్ డేటాను బ్రిటిష్ ప్రభుత్వం ఉదహరించింది.

“వరల్డ్‌మీటర్లు మరియు జాన్ హాప్‌కిన్స్ రెండూ సమగ్రమైన మరియు గౌరవనీయమైన డేటాను అందించాయి. పరిస్థితి అభివృద్ధి చెందుతున్నప్పుడు, జాన్ హాప్కిన్స్ అధికారిక వనరులపై ఎక్కువ ఆధారపడటంతో మేము వరల్డ్మీటర్స్ నుండి జాన్ హాప్కిన్స్కు బదిలీ అయ్యాము, ”అని UK ప్రభుత్వ ప్రతినిధి నుండి ఒక ప్రకటన చదవండి.

‘ప్రజాభిప్రాయాన్ని కలుషితం చేస్తుంది’

స్పెయిన్లో, సాంచెజ్ యొక్క స్పష్టమైన జాన్స్ హాప్కిన్స్ దుర్వినియోగం పెద్ద వివాదంగా మారింది. బుధవారం పార్లమెంటులో, సెంటర్-రైట్ పీపుల్స్ పార్టీ ఎంపి కాయెటానా అల్వారెజ్ డి టోలెడో ప్రభుత్వాన్ని “సిఎన్ఎన్ మరియు స్పానిష్ ప్రజలకు అబద్ధాల పార్టీ” అని పిలిచారు.

మే 10 న, లండన్లోని స్పెయిన్ రాయబార కార్యాలయ ప్రతినిధి సిఎన్ఎన్కు ఈ విషయం గురించి ఫిర్యాదు చేశారు.

“తిరిగి ఏప్రిల్‌లో మిస్టర్. సాంచెజ్ జాన్స్‌ హాప్‌కిన్స్ విశ్వవిద్యాలయం నిర్వహించిన గణాంక డేటా విశ్లేషణను వరల్డ్‌మీటర్ ప్రచురించిన డేటా ఆధారంగా పేర్కొన్నాడు” అని ప్రతినిధి ఉదయం 4 గంటల తర్వాత నెట్‌వర్క్ యొక్క దౌత్య సంపాదకుడికి పంపిన ఇమెయిల్‌లో రాశారు.

“మిస్టర్ సాంచెజ్ తన వ్యాఖ్యలలో వరల్డ్‌మీటర్‌ను ప్రాధమిక వనరుగా పేర్కొనకపోయినా, [CNN] ప్రపంచ ఉపయోగంలో కోవిడ్ -19 పై చాలా పోలికలు మరియు విశ్లేషణలు ఉన్నాయని తెలిసి ఉండవచ్చు [Worldometer’s] పట్టికలు. “

సిఎన్‌ఎన్‌కు చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలలో, వరల్డ్‌మీటర్ పిసిఆర్ పరీక్షలు మరియు యాంటీబాడీస్ పరీక్షలను కలిసి లెక్కిస్తుందని అంగీకరించింది మరియు జనాభా కోసం పరీక్ష సంఖ్యలను సర్దుబాటు చేయమని విమర్శకుల పిలుపును తిరస్కరించింది, దీనిని “ఓఇసిడి మరియు స్పానిష్ ప్రెస్ […] స్పెయిన్‌ను మాల్టా, లక్సెంబర్గ్ లేదా బహ్రెయిన్ వంటి చిన్న దేశాలతో పోల్చకూడదని వాదించారు.

అయినప్పటికీ, వరల్డ్‌మీటర్ ప్రచురించిన పరీక్ష డేటాను జాన్స్ హాప్కిన్స్ విశ్వవిద్యాలయం బయట పెట్టాలని స్పానిష్ ప్రభుత్వం ఎందుకు పట్టుబడుతోంది అనేది స్పష్టంగా లేదు.

స్పెయిన్ న్యాయ మంత్రి జువాన్ కార్లోస్ కాంపో ప్రభుత్వం చట్టంలో మార్పులను పరిశీలిస్తోందని, తప్పుడు సమాచారాన్ని అరికట్టాలని కోరుతూ ఒక నెల తరువాత దాని ఆపాదింపు లోపాన్ని అంగీకరించడానికి నిరాకరించింది.

“చట్టబద్ధమైన మార్పులకు అవసరమైన ప్రశాంతతతో, ప్రశాంతతతో – ఇది సమర్థించదగినది అని నేను నమ్ముతున్నాను – ప్రజాభిప్రాయాన్ని కలుషితం చేసేవారిని తీవ్రమైన మరియు అన్యాయమైన రీతిలో ఆపడానికి మా న్యాయ సాధనాలు ఏమిటో మేము సమీక్షిస్తాము” అని కాంపో చెప్పారు.

ఆ సమయంలో, హ్యూమన్ రైట్స్ వాచ్ ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ డైరెక్టర్ కెన్నెత్ రోత్ ఒక ఇమెయిల్‌లో సిఎన్‌ఎన్‌తో మాట్లాడుతూ, “ప్రజాభిప్రాయాన్ని కలుషితం చేసే ప్రసంగం జరిమానా విధించాలని న్యాయ మంత్రి సూచిస్తుంటే, అది చాలా ప్రమాదకరం.”

“ప్రభుత్వాన్ని సెన్సార్‌గా మార్చడం, ప్రజా జవాబుదారీతనం చాలా అవసరమైన సమయంలో ఖచ్చితంగా బలహీనపరుస్తుంది” అని రోత్ హెచ్చరించాడు.

సిఎన్‌ఎన్‌కు ఆమె రాసిన లేఖలో, ఎంబసీ ప్రతినిధి స్పెయిన్ – మరియు ఇప్పటికీ – కోవిడ్ -19 పరీక్షలో ప్రపంచంలో ఐదవది, వరల్డ్‌మీటర్ టేబుళ్ల స్క్రీన్‌షాట్‌లను రుజువుగా జతచేసింది.