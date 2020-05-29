David Gutta is hosting a legendary dance party on the rooftop of New York City this weekend

The internationally renowned DJ will roll out his classic hits from the rooftops of New York City on Saturday evening, all in an attempt to raise money Coronavirus Relief Charities.

“From the beginning [the pandemic] I’m looking for an idea on how to give back, “Gutta told CNN in an interview Wednesday.” I didn’t want anything in my bedroom… I wanted to have people in front of me. I’m going to give people the opportunity to interact with me in Zoom. I’m going to have multiple screens because I like playing for people I can see. “

The event at United at Home will be live on Gutta’s social channels at 7 pm. The location will remain a mystery to fans until the event begins, but Gutta says it’s “very special.”

This is the second rooftop concert organized by Gutta to raise money for coronavirus support activities. The first one was in Miami last month and Feeding South Florida, Feeding America, has raised 50,000 750,000 for the World Health Organization and the Fondation Hepitax de Paris.