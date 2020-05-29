David Gutta is hosting a legendary dance party on the rooftop of New York City this weekend

“From the beginning [the pandemic] I’m looking for an idea on how to give back, “Gutta told CNN in an interview Wednesday.” I didn’t want anything in my bedroom… I wanted to have people in front of me. I’m going to give people the opportunity to interact with me in Zoom. I’m going to have multiple screens because I like playing for people I can see. “
The event at United at Home will be live on Gutta’s social channels at 7 pm. The location will remain a mystery to fans until the event begins, but Gutta says it’s “very special.”
This is the second rooftop concert organized by Gutta to raise money for coronavirus support activities. The first one was in Miami last month and Feeding South Florida, Feeding America, has raised 50,000 750,000 for the World Health Organization and the Fondation Hepitax de Paris.
Fans can listen to his classics for nearly two hours on set and his new music.
“I started a very special remix this morning, it’s a song about New York City to open the show,” Gutta said. “I think it’s going to be very special. I’m trying to make the show special. Even my hits like ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’, ” Sexy Chick, ” ‘Titanium,’ ‘I’m trying to create versions that people don’t hear when they listen to the radio.”
Gutta is urging his fans to find their own ways to give back in the meantime.
“It’s insane to see how much you can do with so little money,” he said. “I want to tell people if they can help, it doesn’t have to be $ 10,000. I think with $ 1 [Feeding America] Can serve as many as ten meals. “
Gutta says people need music now more than ever.
“All I can do is try to help … this is obviously a very difficult time for everyone. We are all going together. This is really a moment to show the world how united it is and I am always trying to ‘bring people together with my music … we are all the same before this disease.’ “
Leave a Comment