Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “epic failure” in tackling subway homelessness was blown up by a top transportation union official on Thursday – saying the coronavirus pandemic brought New York City’s inadequate response to “extreme clarity.”

“The homeless crisis in New York City … is not the fault of the MTA. In fact, it has failed from New York City and Mayor de Blasio,” International Workers Union International President John Samuelson told a panel organized by Crain New York.

“It was an epic failure that was brought on by the pestilence,” Samuelson said of the underground shantytowns in the transit system when ridership declined due to the virus.

“It didn’t happen because of the pandemic, but its obvious social failure was very apparent to everyone in the middle of the pandemic.”

Ridership fell, many became homeless, and frightened transport workers described the public defecating and finding bodies in subway cars.

Last week, the MTA shut down the subway system overnight to eliminate homeless and deep-clean stations and trains. The four-hour closures marked the subway 24/7 malfunction in its nearly 116-year history.

Hijonor said officials were receiving “historic” benefits from the system, but admitted that only 103 of the 3,330 homeless people contacted by police in the first week of De Blasio’s and shutdowns on Thursday were living in shelters.

Many choose not to sleep at crowded city facilities like the Manhattan Bellevue Men’s Shelter – photos obtained by the post here show bodies sleeping along the stairs and hallways.

Samuelson said homeless people find shelter in the transportation system because they can’t trust the city’s services and shelters.

“With fewer trains, homeless people in New York City don’t like using homeless services. New York City doesn’t believe in social services, so they get into trains and make things worse already,” he said.

“When the pandemic subsides, we must continue to manually remove the homeless from this subway system and the bus system.