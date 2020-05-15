De Blasio said NYC’s beaches were ‘not ready’ to reopen

Jersey Shore beaches may reopen over Memorial Day weekend, but that is not the case in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday, noting that the Big Apple shores never open.

“We’re not ready on the beaches,” de Blasio explained during his daily coronavirus press briefing, “It’s painful because we all love to go to the beach in hot weather, but it’s not safe yet.”

Heijzoner said the city has made “great overall progress” in its fight against coronavirus, but needs to meet state standards for “not making enough progress to meet our goals” or reopening the five boroughs in stages.

When it comes to relaunching city beaches such as Brooklyn’s Coney Island Beach, Rockaway Beach in Queens and Orchard Beach in The Bronx, “we are constantly looking at it,” says de Blasio.

“The day may come, but we’re not there yet,” the mayor said.

Asked about New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s decision to reopen the state’s beaches during Memorial Day, De Blasio said the state was “very different” and that New York City was the “center” for the world for COVID. 19 pestilence.

“I think the world of Phil Murphy. He is an extraordinary leader and he has a very different state, “said de Blasio.” Our people don’t turn in the car… Most people in New Jersey travel by car, which is not true in New York. “

“People are going to the beaches [in New York City] That means getting on buses and subways, ”the mayor said.

De Blasio said “you can’t get people out” on a beach like Coney Island because they “get crowded.”

De Blasio has announced that there will be better patrolling on the beaches to keep people from swimming amid prolonged closures.

“New York City is New York City and we have to be slow and careful and cautious to get this right,” he said.

Meanwhile, de Blasio said he plans to restrict access to some city parks for social distance purposes this weekend, as mercury is expected to move into the 80s and 70s over the weekend.

Access is limited at Sheep Meadow in Central Park, Pierce 45 and 46 in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park, and Domino Park in Brooklyn.