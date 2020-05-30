Dear people want us to remember George Floyd

While many now know the Houston native by his full name, those who know him best call him Floyd.

He worked as a security guard at a restaurant, where he was named You have your back and are there for you when you are down.

“Getting to know my brother is like loving my brother,” George’s brother Philonis Floyd told CNN’s Dan Lemon on Tuesday.

Floyd, 46, died Monday in the city where he went for a better life, his last moments captured on video. At the time of his arrest, Floyd was caught on the knee by a Minneapolis police officer. The video shows Floyd pleading that he was in pain and could not breathe. Then, his eyes are closed and the excitement stops. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said the man was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

He was a big-hearted kid

Floyd grew up in the Third Ward neighborhood of Houston and graduated from Jack Yates High School, where he played football and basketball, according to a CNN affiliate KPRC

After high school, head basketball coach George Walker hired Floyd to play for him at South Florida State College in Avon Park, Florida. Floyd was a student there from 1993 to 1995, Walker told CNN.

“He didn’t give me much trouble as a basketball coach,” Walker said. “He’s a very good athlete, averaging 12 to 14 points a game.”

According to Walker’s wife, Gloria, Floyd is a kid who can train with a big heart.

Of all the college athletes on the school team, Floyd said his focus was mostly on “because he was a fun person to be around.”

“He was not a person who tried to blame others for his mistakes,” she said. “He’s always on their own and always tried to do good.”

He was trying to be a good father

He According to friend and former NBA player Stephen Jackson, he traveled to Minnesota to work and drive trucks.

Jackson, a native of Houston, calls Floyd his twin.

“I’ve heard George more in the last couple of days than I have heard in the rest of my life. We have a 21-plus (year) relationship,” Jackson said on CNN’s Poppy Harlow Thursday. “His name is always Floyd, my twin.”

According to Jackson, Floyd is known in society as a protector and provider of hateless bone in his body. He got along with everybody and wanted something in return for helping someone out, Jackson said.

“The difference between me and Bro is more likely to be what he did to me,” Jackson wrote, He won the championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003. “There are 2 things we have in common from the bottom up and both of our names will live on forever.”

After Floyd moved to Minnesota, Jackson talked at length about his journey to create better opportunities for himself.

“The last time I talked to him was a year ago and every conversation we had that year was about making ourselves better and being better fathers,” Jackson said. “That’s all he talked about.”

Floyd is the father of two daughters, the youngest of 6, according to Jackson.

“I want to do justice to his children,” he said. “I want to take care of his children. Their father’s not here.”

Jackson vows to support his friend’s children and “fill in for Floyd” and wants to make sure they are provided for.

In Houston, Rose Hudson, who dated Floyd 20 years ago, told CNN affiliate KTRK that she and Floyd had a daughter and now a toddler.

“I had to watch my daughter kill her daddy on live TV,” Hudson said.

According to Hudson, Floyd never met his 3-year-old grandson.

“I’ll let her know how great he is,” she said. “He was a good father to his girls. I have memories, all I can give her is memories of her grandfather.”

Floyd worked at the Conga Latin Bistro in Minneapolis for five years, said its owner, Joanne Thunstrom.

Although he was an employee of Thunstrom, the couple were also friends.

“He is loved by all my employees and my customers,” Thunstrom told CNN.

“I was watching the video and I said it was Floyd, but then it exploded. It was Floyd. And when it hit me, it hit me hard,” Thunstrకుm told a CNN affiliate WCCO

According to Thunstr ,m, Floyd helps clean up after the bar closes and is “a very good person and good with customers”.

“He stood up for the people. He was there when they got down. He loved the throwing people,” Floyd’s other half Courteney Ross told WCCO. “We prayed over every meal. We prayed if it was difficult for us. We prayed if we had a good time.”

People who are unfamiliar with Floyd are also outraged

The anger over Floyd’s death far exceeds that of his family and friends. Many celebrities have responded on social media over the incident.

NBA player LeBron James shared a side-by-side photo on Instagram. On the one hand you can see the screen grab from the encounter between Floyd and the police. The photo on the left shows a Minnesota police officer’s knee in Floyd’s neck. The photo on the right is a San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knee image Protesting during the national anthem for a preseason football game in 2016.

At the time, Kaepernick said he would not honor a song or “show pride in the flag of a nation that oppresses black people and people of color.”

James Post “Do you understand now?!? !!? Or is it still unclear to you? #StayWoke”

His family thinks the police have not done enough to help him

The Minnesota National Guard has activated more than 500 soldiers for St. Paul, Minneapolis and surrounding communities, as demonstrations have increased in the area, according to a tweet Thursday night.

Protests have taken place in cities such as Minneapolis, St. Paul, Phoenix, Denver, Louisville, Memphis and Columbus.

Some of the protests were peaceful, others more destructive.

Despite the dismissal of four Minneapolis officers involved in Floyd’s death, his family members say it was not enough. They want to see all the officers involved in the murder.

“They have to be there to serve and protect, and I don’t see him pointing a finger at anything to help when he’s begging for his life. Not one of them has ever done anything to help him,” Floyd’s cousin, Thera Brown, told CNN’s Lemon.