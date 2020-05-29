Death of George Floyd: Minnesota sends 500 National Guard soldiers

“Our mission is to protect life, protect property and the right to display peacefully”, The The Minnesota National Guard tweeted. “One key objective is to make sure fire departments can respond to calls.”

Angry people have flocked to cities across the country to seek justice after the death of George Floyd after his arrest on a counterfeit bill Monday. The outrage grew following a video showing a Minneapolis police officer kneeling at the time of his arrest. He was unarmed and handcuffed, then shouted that he could not breathe before he died.

In Minneapolis, buildings were burned, shops were looted and police premises were set on fire Thursday night. Smoke and orange flames filled the night sky as people gathered around and filmed the video on their phones.

The Minneapolis Police Department fired four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest.

The incident is being investigated by local, state and federal authorities and prosecutors have urged residents to be patient. “We have to look at all of that evidence and come to a meaningful decision and we are doing our best,” said Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman. Federal prosecutor Erica McDonald told reporters that making sure justice is done is a priority. “We are going to investigate this as soon as justice is sought,” Freeman said. “The video is graphic, horrible and horrible. And no person should do that. I beg people to stay calm and do this investigation.” Freeman told CNN after a news conference that the four officers involved in the death had exercised their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. “I’m sorry for the pain, devastation and trauma that Floyd’s death has caused on his family, his loved ones, Minneapolis and the world,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arrando. “I know there is a shortage of hope in our city right now … and I know our department has contributed to that deficit.” In Minneapolis, protests turned into riots and burglaries south of downtown, with people entering shops and burning businesses and other buildings. Most of the robbery occurred on Thursday in the state capital, St. Paul. “I want everyone to be peaceful right now, but people are torn up and hurt because they are tired of seeing black people die,” said the victim’s brother, Philonis Floyd. Protesters also gathered in other cities, including Denver and New York.

CNN’s Sarah Sidner and Steve Almasi contributed to this report.