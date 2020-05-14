Democrats want the economy to shut down as they go to the polls

President Trump has said some of his political opponents want to shut down the country in the November election as he spearheads the reopening of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Fox Business on Thursday morning, the commander-in-chief described his Democratic opponents’ desire to increase their own chances in the 2020 presidential election as a “political issue.”

Anchor Maria Bartiromo has further emphasized the claims made by Democratic governors and congressional leaders that they are putting money and business ahead to save lives, and Trump has dismissed these criticisms.

“People who want to do what is right agree with me. We need to keep our country open, “he said.” If this is up to “some,” he said to his critics, the economy will be shut down for “a long time” and the US will “go down the pipes.”

The president said in an interview that states want to “open when they want and when they want,” and most states “open or open or consider”.

“I have to get back to work, we have to get back to our country. We have to take it back, it’s artificially closed.… We’ve done the right thing and now we have to come back. I will call. ”

Trump argued that the country’s economy needed to be reopened and that the third quarter of the financial year would be a “transition quarter” for the economy. He icted that the US was doing well in the fourth quarter.

By 2021, the Commander-in-Chief said he would feel the impact of trillions in federal stimulus spending on what would be one of the greatest financial years for the United States.

The president has for weeks argued that the government should focus on reopening the economy.

Speaking to The Post earlier this month, Trump said there was a national comeback from the coronavirus pandemic and that Americans were “starting to feel better.”

“I think they are feeling better now. The country is starting again. We have saved millions of lives,” he said in an interview with the Oval Office.

The president predicted a steep economic downturn with states allowing businesses to reopen.

Asked by ABC News if the country could reopen its businesses, Trump accepted the risk.

“It could be anything because you’re not locked into an apartment or house. But at the same time, we’re going to practice social distance, we’re going to wash our hands, we’re going to do a lot of things that we learned in the last period, “he said.