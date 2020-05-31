Demonstrators rally in Europe in solidarity with US protesters

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser will speak on May 11. Sal Lob / AFP by Getty Images

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Sunday that protesters “have the right to exercise their First Amendment rights but not to destroy our city.”

The district has “seen a level of vandalism and turmoil in just a few,” Bowser said in an interview with NBC.

Two vehicle fires in the area just north of the White House last night, as well as several minor fires in the downtown area, as well as some protesters, left some buildings with graffiti.

Bowser urged President Trump to stop sending “divisive tweets aimed at returning to our country’s separatist past.”

Some context: Trump falsely accused the DC Metropolitan Police Department of not allowing the Secret Service to help control the situation with protesters in Lafayette Park on Saturday night.

That claim was rejected by the US Secret Service, who said in a statement that there was a DC police department.

In the same thread of tweets, Trump said that if the fence was violated outside the White House, protesters would be “greeted with the most vicious dogs, and the most ugly weapons I have ever seen.”

At a press conference yesterday, Bowser said that Trump’s reference to “ominous dogs” is not a “subtle reminder” of the separatists who attack African Americans with dogs.

Bowser said Sunday that the city is in the process of cleaning up and working with law enforcement to “ensure tranquility in our city.”