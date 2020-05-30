Denzel called Washington a ‘good Samaritan’ after coming to help the suffering man

A Washington spokesman told CNN that the actor was dragged to help a man who was “in the middle of a busy intersection” because he was “in danger of oncoming traffic.”
In the video, Washington appears to be talking to two police officers and a man.
“Mr. Washington called police after he noticed a homeless man on the road,” LAPD Officer Drake Madison said in a statement to CNN on Friday. “When officers arrived, they detained him without incident, assessed him for a 5150 hold, consulted our psychiatric evaluation unit and eventually concluded he did not meet the criteria. He was released at the scene.
An LAPD officer at the scene spoke to a bystander about what happened and called Washington a “good Samaritan.”
“We intervened, talked to the guy and he decided not to harm himself or anyone else, and he was on his way, and Denzel walked away,” the official said. “Denzel provided him with a mask to protect himself from the environment and that’s fine. So Denzel helped us today.”
