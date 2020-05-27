Der Classicar: In a strange silence, Bayern Munich ended the Bundesliga title with a win over Borussia Dortmund

The result crowns Bayern Munich by a seven-point lead at the top of the table and for the eighth consecutive season as the German champion.

This would require them to drop at least three points in their remaining six matches and require a vulnerability that Bayern had never shown.

Joshua Kimmich scored a crucial goal just before half time, beating keeper Roman Burkey with his clever chip from outside the Dortmund penalty area. This was an excellent touch for the defensive midfielder and we expected to see one of the two star strikers starting the game.

It was billed as a showdown between Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski and Dortmund’s Earling Brat Holland.

The veteran and prolific former Dortmund forward Lewandowski is the Bundesliga’s leading scorer. Holland, a teenage phenomenon, is loved by some of the biggest clubs on the planet for his speed, strength and goal-scoring prowess.

However, the back of the net was not found in the game – however, Lewandowski saw a deflected shot post in the second half – and Holland ended the match early, when he stopped twenty minutes from the end.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich is, undoubtedly, the most important event since the return of some high-profile sports Coronavirus disruption . Two of Germany’s leading football teams in a match that could decide the fate of the Bundesliga title this season.

Viewing figures are interesting in light of the historical numbers recorded “Match II” Last weekend. If a charity golf competition can attract the sport’s biggest cable TV audience, how many more will tune into German football’s biggest competition at a crucial stage in the championship race?

Here in the UK, We already know UK broadcaster BT Sport for the Dortmund match last weekend has increased their previous best performance in the Bundesliga match five times.

One-way traffic is the last season encounters between Bayern and Dortmund in recent seasons. The Munich team has won the last three games by 15 goals.

However, the game seemed to be different as Dortmund started brightly – bringing the ball into the net in the 10th minute, but the goal was not allowed for the offside.

As the match wore on, Bayern’s dominance grew and after the Kimmich goal, it was hard to see any other winner. Dortmund also believed it was because there was no protest when TV replays in the second half showed the shot from Holland hitting Bayern defender Jerome Boateng’s hand.

VAR officials are silent, like the rest of the signal Iduna Park, and there is no penalty.

Dortmund’s cause was not helped by its unusually quiet stadium. Instead of the usual noise wall created by 80,000 fans, their cavernous stadium echoes only the screams of players and the ball from boot to boot. Audiences are still banned from eliminating the health risks posed by the combination of Kovid-19 and large groups.

For neutral fan and sports followers around the world, currently hungry for top flight action, Bayern’s success may be disappointing. For some, this makes the rest of the Bundesliga season a little less charming.