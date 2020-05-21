Despite not going into lockdown, Sweden is still nowhere near ‘herd immunity’

This figure, confirmed to Sweden’s Public Health Authority CNN, is on par with other countries that have data, and less than 70-90% of what is needed to create “herd immunity” of the population.
This comes after the country adopted a very different strategy to stop the spread of coronavirus to other countries by imposing simple restrictions on daily life.
Sweden’s chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said the figure was “lower” than expected, but not much lower, perhaps one or two percent. “
Speaking at a news conference in Stockholm, he said: “This is fine with the models we have.
The study, conducted by Sweden’s Public Health Agency, aims to determine herd immunity in the population, based on 1,118 tests conducted in a week. Its goal is to perform the same number of tests every seven days over an eight-week period. A spokesman for the Public Health Authority said the results of other areas will be released later.
At the time of the pandemic, Sweden adopted a strategy different from that of other Nordic countries, choosing to avoid the lockdown and keep most schools, restaurants, salons and bars open. However, it urged people to focus on personal responsibility and avoid making long journeys.
This tactic was initially criticized by Swedish researchers as having little support for the attempt to create herd immunity. But officials deny that their goal is to achieve herd immunity.
Sweden’s percentage of people with antibodies is not far off compared to other countries that have implemented lockdowns. In Spain, as of May 14, 5% of people developed coronavirus antibodies, according to preliminary results of an epidemiological study by the government.
According to Martin Kuba, the official Gehosisky region of the Czech Republic, a randomly selected mass test for coronavirus among the general public and frontline workers led to the initial results being “single digit percent” rather than “one percent fraction”.
Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, predicted with CNN Tonight with Dan Lemon earlier this month that 5% and 15% of people in the US were infected.
He warned that at least 60% to 70% of the population would spread before the coronavirus slowed, but warned that the country had to “go a long way” to reach the level of herd immunity. A report he wrote along with other epidemiologists and a historian estimated that it would take 18 to 24 months.
Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergency Program, said the concept of herd immunity was a “dangerous calculation.”
Asked if her company is comfortable with immunity passports based on tests, Swiss drugmaker CEO Roche Severin Schwann told CNN’s Julia Chatterley: “I believe we are in a very vague world, and we also have to make decisions on incomplete information. I think that’s valuable information, Kan We should not rely on it completely. “
On April 24, chief epidemiologist Tegnel told BBC Radio that officials believed Stockholm had “a level of immunity … somewhere between 15 and 20% of the population.”
This strategy “worked in some respects … because our health system was able to afford it. At least 20% of the intensive care beds were always empty and Covid-19 was able to take care of patients,” he said.
Asked if Sweden’s policy will help withstand the second wave, Teignel said he believes it will.
“This will definitely affect the rate of reproduction and slow down the spread,” he said, but it is not enough to achieve “herd immunity.”
But Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Peter Lindgren, managing director of the Swedish Institute for Health Economics (IHE), said last month they had failed to prevent a large number of deaths in care homes.
