Despite not going into lockdown, Sweden is still nowhere near ‘herd immunity’

This figure, confirmed to Sweden’s Public Health Authority CNN, is on par with other countries that have data, and less than 70-90% of what is needed to create “herd immunity” of the population.

This comes after the country adopted a very different strategy to stop the spread of coronavirus to other countries by imposing simple restrictions on daily life.

Sweden’s chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said the figure was “lower” than expected, but not much lower, perhaps one or two percent. “

Speaking at a news conference in Stockholm, he said: “This is fine with the models we have.