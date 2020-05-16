Detained in Venezuela appears on American State TV

In a heavily edited video, Luke Denman looks directly at the camera and describes his alleged role in what the Maduro government claims is a “failed coup” attempt by US security firm Silvercorp. Silvercorp did not respond to requests for comment.
While it was not clear whether Denman was speaking weak, the Venezuelan government described the revised clip as a “confession”.
Denman was taken into custody Monday along with fellow US military veteran Aaron Berry. Both are former US Special Forces soldiers.
In the video, Denman questions a man off camera, asking a former soldier what he was doing in Venezuela. There was no indication that Denman had legal representation at the trial.
The Venezuelan government has aired a previously edited video, “Confession,” which has been criticized by human rights groups.
Denmark and Berry will be tried in civil court on Wednesday as part of the alleged operation, President Nicholas Maduro said Wednesday.
The Venezuelan president has accused Silvercorp CEO Jordan Goudreau of being the mastermind behind the incident.
Asked by CNN at a virtual press conference in Caracas on Wednesday, Maduro said the two men would receive a fair trial and that Venezuela’s attorney general’s office is now in charge of the prisoners.
It is not clear where they are placed. The Attorney General’s Office in Maduro and Caracas has not yet provided information on the men’s whereabouts.
Denman’s mother, Kay, previously told CNN she was concerned about her son.
“We’re trying to get information and we’re looking at what to do on our side here,” she told CNN. “No one has ever contacted me or my husband.”
The Venezuelan leader said his foreign ministry condemned the attack on the International Criminal Court in The Hague and requested that Goudreau be extradited from the US.
Footage posted on Maduro’s official Twitter account on Monday said it shows the alleged incident. In the clip, many unidentified men are seen in the boat with their hands in the air and helicopter overhead.
The US State Department has previously said that Maduro’s argument was part of a larger communications campaign.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Maduro has repeatedly accused US President Donald Trump, Colombian President Ivan Duke and Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guido of rebellion. All deny any involvement.
