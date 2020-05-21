Diana Ross doesn’t know ‘I’m Coming Out’ and ‘A Gay Thing’

When Diana Ross wanted to turn her legendary music career into an “upside down” in the early ’80s, she joined the chic production team of Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards.

“This is our first time producing a star,” Rodgers said. “It’s not just a star, it’s like that The Star. “

Rodgers and Edwards helped make that superstar brighter than ever: Ross’s classic “Diana” album – released 40 years ago on May 22, 1980 – became the biggest selling LP of her career with hits like “Upside Down”. ”And the gay song“ I’m Coming Out. ”It set the twirling stereotype for Diva Dance-Pop, from Madonna and Janet Jackson to Beyonc”.

It was a tricky, transformational time for Ross at the beginning of the post-disco era. “The disco era model79 ended in the summer, and she came out the next year,” Rodgers said. “So we had to make a record that wasn’t a disco.”

Rodgers and his late partner, Edwards, proved themselves to be disco dynamos, producing hits such as “Le Freak” and “Good Times”. Their own group chic, As well as the “We Are Family.” But now they had to show that they were more than just a disco, Ross wanted to harness a younger audience. “Well, I’m trying to make an album for the kids,” Rodgers said. “But she knows what we’re doing.”

For that reason, Rodgers and Edwards “interviewed” Ross before writing the music note. “For two days she told us her life story, as if we were writing a magazine article,” Rodgers said. “And then we went and wrote the album. Usually, this is just the cause [called] It’s a documentary. “

The first single, “Upside Down,” came straight from those conversations: “They were her words,” Rodgers said. “She said she wanted to turn her career upside down, and it was in our notes. But we thought it would be more powerful in a romantic setting, so we did something upside down, boy. You flipped me. She flipped the phone and heard it.

Rodgers is the second single “I am coming” after seeing Rodgers’ “Diana Ross Deception” crowd in the bathroom of Gigi’s Barnum Room, a predominantly transgender club in Midtown Manhattan. “All of a sudden a light bulb goes off in my head,” he says. “I had to go out and call Bernard from the telephone booth. I, బ ‘బ Bernard, please write these words: నేను I’m coming out. And then I explained the situation to him. ”

Ross immediately liked the song, connecting with the empowering lyrics: “It’s time for me to get out of this shell / I have to shout that I’m coming out.” “But she didn’t understand that it was homosexual. One person says, ‘Why am I coming out of the room?'” Rodgers said. “She didn’t even get it.”

At least not until Ross sings the song Influential WBLS DJ Frankie Crocker. “He felt that Diana was saying she was gay,” Rodgers said.

But Rodgers was somehow convinced of the singer and sold it as the perfect concert opener for Regal’s entry into her life. “I,‘ Diana, this song will be your upcoming song. We think of you as our black queen, ”he said. “And I wrote that too [horn] Fanfare. I like it when the president comes out and they play the Chief to Hale.