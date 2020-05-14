Diners can socialize with dressed up dolls at this reopening restaurant in Virginia

(CNN) – When the three Michelin-star restaurant Kovid-19 in Virginia reopens its doors from the pandemic, reservations for the dolls will be made.

Inn at Little Washington – An inn and restaurant about an hour and a half west of Washington, DC – Restaurant spokeswoman Charlie Dougillo told CNN that it plans to reopen its indoor seating on May 29. Like many restaurants across the US, its staff is navigating how to provide a complete dining experience in keeping with patrons’ safe practices.

So to fill a restaurant with a 50% capacity for social distance purposes, they thought of – naturally – toys.

“I’ve always had a thing for dolls – they never complain about anything and you can wear them for fun,” says the chef and owner of The Inn at Little Washington Patrick O’Connell said in a statement.

According to the chef of The Inn in Little Washington, mannequins sit in restaurant diners. Inn at Little Washington

The dolls are dressed in a 1940s style dress to capture the post-World War II celebration. They sit at tables between guests to maintain social distance as well as provide laughter and a good picture, Dougillo said.

To ensure that the dolls are at their best and themed, the restaurant teamed up with the local theater.

“When the dolls at Little Washington came up with the idea of ​​dressing up, we thought it would be a fun and creative way for them to meet social distance guidelines,” Maggie Boland, managing director of Signature Theater, said in a statement. “We have had the opportunity to collaborate in support of the reopening of Virginia’s great cultural destinations.”

The inn is known for being “respectfully irrelevant” with cheese expert pushing the mooring cow cart and dining room dress code saying “no wet bikinis.”

But, when it comes to adding an element of fun, toys really do offer some flaws because most Americans want a connection in the isolated pestilence.

“We’re all looking forward to gathering other people right now,” O’Connell said. “They don’t have to be real people.”