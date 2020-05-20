Direct flights to Greek tourist destinations from July 1

Athens, Greece – Greece’s long-awaited tourism season will begin on June 15 with the opening of seasonal hotels and the arrival of the first foreign visitors, with international flights beginning July 1 to go directly to holiday destinations, the government said on Wednesday.

In a televised address to the country, Prime Minister Kiriakos Mitsotakis said that visitors are subject to sample coronavirus testing and that “our general health protocols adhere to them. However, we cover our bright sun or the natural beauty of Greece.”

Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis said Greece’s visitors would have a list of which countries they could reach by the end of May. The selection is based on the “epidemiological criteria” set by a panel of experts in Greece dealing with the pandemic.

He said that the Balkan and Baltic countries, as well as regional countries such as Germany and Israel and Cyprus, are among the first generation to allow citizens to enter Greece.

Theoharis said that by June 15, visitors to those countries would be able to travel to Greece only through the Athens International Airport. Direct international flights to the rest of the country’s airports will resume on July 1.

However, the Minister said that some countries may be exempt from the situation with their coronavirus outbreaks. Those countries are closely scrutinized for the purpose of re-arranging direct flights when the situation permits.

Those who arrive are not subject to compulsory quarantine or all-inclusive blanket tests, but Greek authorities have the right to sample tests.

Theoharis has devised an action plan to address any potential outbreaks in tourist destinations, including the designated physician for each hotel, testing facilities in special restrictions and islands.

Mitsotakis notes that Greece “was able to limit the spread of the virus.” … We have set an example for our country to follow in resolving the health crisis. “

The government imposed a lockdown very early on for the outbreak of Greece, and was credited with keeping the death toll and the number of seriously ill people low. On Wednesday, health officials announced a new death and 10 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of deaths to 166 and the total number of confirmed cases in the country with a population of 11 million to 2,850.

Lockdown has wreaked havoc on Greece’s economy, stemming from decades of brutal economic crisis that wiped out one-fourth of gross domestic product. Tourism is an important part of the economy, contributing about 20% of GDP, and officials are anxious to see the summer season go away.

According to Theoharis, about 33 million visitors traveled to Greece last year, costing 19 billion euros.

“Let’s face reality with courage: April and May are tourism,” said Mitsotakis. “So what we’ve achieved this year will be a profit.”

Mitsotakis has announced that it will reduce consumer taxes on transportation by 24% to 13% over five months, leading to lower boat, plane and bus tickets during the tourist season, as well as coffee, soft drinks and open-air movie theater tickets.

He stressed that the government’s priority is to “maintain jobs and prepare the sector professionals for their big comeback in 2021.”