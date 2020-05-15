DJ Carnage talks about the new documentary ‘The Price of Greatness’

Fans will see a new side of DJ Carnage in his new documentary, “The Price of Greatness,” which premieres on May 18.

“It’s really a lot of people getting to know me like never before,” Carnage told Page Six by phone Thursday. “[Fans] I see how normal a person is. “

He said, “I’m not Mr. Perfect. I’m not a superhero. I try to be the best person I can be [be]. “

The documentary explores Carnage’s journey to stardom, as well as his political endeavors, his extensive travels, and his relationship to his Hispanic roots.

The EDM star, 29, chose to release footage during the pandemic to make his fans happy.

“Because everyone is at home right now, people need things that uplift them,” he said. “I think it’s the right time.”

The documentary also includes never-before-seen footage of Mac Miller and Avici, both of whom died in overdose in 2018.

“Even now, when I watch the video repeatedly, parts of the movie are always my favorite,” he told us. “These guys… I really value their art and what they create. It means a lot to us that we are so close because we are legends. “

Other guest appearances include Swedish House Mafia, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, Young Thug, DJ Khaled, Steve Aoki and more.