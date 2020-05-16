Does the iPhone 8 charge wirelessly?

You don’t need to plug your iPhone in again.

Apple has joined an industry group dedicated to wireless charging, reinforcing rumors that the next iPhone will be charging without cord. The Wireless Power Consortium, made up of 200 companies promoting the same wireless charging standard, has confirmed to CNNTech that Apple joined the group last week.

IPhone rumors swirl months before each new version is announced, and the so-called ‘iPhone 8’ hype is particularly high: Apple (AAPL) The flagship redesign is expected to be unveiled this fall to mark the 10-year anniversary of the smartphone.

The company is already keen to eliminate cumbersome cords. The Apple Watch charges wirelessly, and users spend $ 79 for a magnetic charging dock. And the latest MacBook now comes with a single USB port.

Related: Apple stock reached record high

Apple is also generating another iPhone revenue stream by selling the wireless charging station separately. This feature simplifies charging for smartphone owners. Instead of plugging in someone’s phone, the user only has to put it in the charging dock.

Apple said in a statement Monday that it has joined the Wireless Power Consortium as wireless charging standards have improved.

For the next iPhone’s features, other rumors include the edge-to-edge display, the glass body and the removal of the home button.

CNN Money (Washington)