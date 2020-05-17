Dominic Thiem rejected plans to help players struggling through the coronavirus crisis

Tennis has been suspended until at least mid-July as the world struggles with the coronavirus crisis, which means some players struggle to make a living during the shutdown.
However, Thiem questioned why he would have to reduce the burden on players who rank lower than him and said that his donations would not be placed elsewhere in the community.
Donate money elsewhere
He said: “There are a lot of players who don’t put the sport above everything else and live in a professional manner.
“I don’t see why I should give money to such players. I give money to people or organizations that really need money.”
The 26-year-old theme hasn’t won a Grand Slam yet, but has reached three major finals – most recently at this year’s Australian Open.
“The top players didn’t give us anything. We all had to fight our way. I was not guaranteed to do well in any job and make a lot of money,” he said.
Meanwhile, some of the game’s most notable stars, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, have publicly supported the scheme.
Fight
World No. 375 has launched an online petition seeking financial assistance from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for players struggling to pay bills.
“I’ve talked to a lot of players and I have two friends who don’t know how to pay the rent this month. That’s one way to hear a petition,” she said.
