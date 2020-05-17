sport

Dominic Thiem rejected plans to help players struggling through the coronavirus crisis

by Iris J Cook
It comes later Novak DjokovicThe president of the ATP Player Council has called for players to contribute to a fund set up by the game’s governing body.

Tennis has been suspended until at least mid-July as the world struggles with the coronavirus crisis, which means some players struggle to make a living during the shutdown.

However, Thiem questioned why he would have to reduce the burden on players who rank lower than him and said that his donations would not be placed elsewhere in the community.

“No tennis player is fighting for survival, even the lowest ranked,” he said in an interview with the Austrian Outlet Crone. “None of them are starving.”
Dominic Thiem said he would love to donate his money elsewhere.

Donate money elsewhere

He said: “There are a lot of players who don’t put the sport above everything else and live in a professional manner.

“I don’t see why I should give money to such players. I give money to people or organizations that really need money.”

The 26-year-old theme hasn’t won a Grand Slam yet, but has reached three major finals – most recently at this year’s Australian Open.

The Austrian Career Prize earned nearly 24 million in prize money ATP.

“The top players didn’t give us anything. We all had to fight our way. I was not guaranteed to do well in any job and make a lot of money,” he said.

Meanwhile, some of the game’s most notable stars, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, have publicly supported the scheme.

Fight

Previously a tennis player on lockdown Sophia Shapatawa told CNN Sport How she struggles to cope financially with the crisis.

World No. 375 has launched an online petition seeking financial assistance from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for players struggling to pay bills.

“I’ve talked to a lot of players and I have two friends who don’t know how to pay the rent this month. That’s one way to hear a petition,” she said.

