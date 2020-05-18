Donald Trump said the sport’s return was good for the country’s ‘mentality’

The TaylorMade Driving Relief Team Game competes with four of the sport’s top players Rory McIlroy And Dustin Johnson defeated Ricky Fowler and Matthew Wolf at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

The competition raised over $ 5 million for Coronavirus Relief Charities and marked the return of live television golf.

The crowd was not allowed to watch the match and the players completed the course without caddies.

Trump, a lifelong golf fan, has dialed NBC coverage saying he believes the sport will return to normal as soon as possible.