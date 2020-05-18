Donald Trump said the sport’s return was good for the country’s ‘mentality’

The competition raised over $ 5 million for Coronavirus Relief Charities and marked the return of live television golf.
The crowd was not allowed to watch the match and the players completed the course without caddies.
Trump, a lifelong golf fan, has dialed NBC coverage saying he believes the sport will return to normal as soon as possible.
“We want to get back to sports. We lose sports. We need sports in terms of our nation’s mind,” he said.
“We really want it to come back to normal. So when you have thousands and thousands of people going to your majors and going to golf tournaments, we want them to have the same experience.
“We don’t like wearing masks. And you know, that’s what we’ve been doing for the past few months.”
McIlroy Criticism
World number one McIlroy has previously played golf with Trump, but last week the president said he would reject a future invitation after trying to “politicize” the pandemic.
“This is not the way a leader should be dealt with and there is a little bit of diplomacy that you have to show, and I don’t think he has shown that, especially at these times.”
Trump did not respond directly to the Northern Irishman, but said he was very happy to know many professional golfers.
“Many of them are very political. Some people like my politics and some don’t like them. I don’t see much of what I don’t see,” he said.
‘Game’
The event came ahead of another charity golf match this Sunday when Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning face Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, known as ‘The Match: Champions for Charity’.
