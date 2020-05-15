DraftKings reported more damage than expected amid a sports shutdown

DraftKings reported more losses than expected due to the cancellation of live sporting events around the world, but the Coronavirus crisis alleviated concerns that it would weaken its betting business in the long run.

In its first earnings report as a public company, the online sports-betting behemoth – which went public last month through a merger with an empty check company – reported a loss of $ 68.7 million, or 18 cents per share. Wall Street estimated a loss of 13 cents per share.

With all American sports leagues – and most major sports leagues in the world – discontinued due to the coronavirus, DraftKings has seen the potential for serious revenues. Revenue rose 30 percent to $ 88.5 million from a year ago, down from nearly $ 100 million estimated by company analysts.

In the meantime, DraftKings has set up free pools and competitions associated with popular TV shows with the viral Netflix series “Tiger King” and reality programs “Survivor” and “Top Chef.” Its customers can also participate in simulated NASCAR races and “esports” events such as the online video game “League of Legends”.

In a statement, DraftKings said it expects the pain associated with the sports shutdown to be temporary and that it “will not affect long-term plans due to FY2021 or COVID-19.”

DraftKings is banking its future on the sportsbook that is currently active in New York, New Jersey and six other states. CEO Jason Robbins said the company aims to expand its business to more states after the virus crisis subsides, and lawmakers have the bandwidth to take up sports betting legislation.

Shares of DraftKings traded up 1.7% to $ 25.74 in early trading on Friday.