Dropkick Murphys and Bruce Springsteen from Fenway Park to Helm Show

Dropkick Murphys will perform for the streaming Outta Fenway Live event on Friday, May 29th.

The show is free and the band is joined remotely for a special “double play” of a DKM song and a Springsteen song by their late friend Bruce Springsteen.

Full power performance – since there is no live audience – will be broadcast worldwide from Fenway Park in Boston at 6pm. ES / 3 p.m. PST on the band’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch pages.

Ken Casey, one of the lead singers of Dropkick Murphys, told CNN that the event seemed like a great way to give people a lift as fans lost the Boston Red Sox and the team’s home, Fenway Park, as well as live music concerts.