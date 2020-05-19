Dropkick Murphys and Bruce Springsteen from Fenway Park to Helm Show

Dropkick Murphys will perform for the streaming Outta Fenway Live event on Friday, May 29th.
The show is free and the band is joined remotely for a special “double play” of a DKM song and a Springsteen song by their late friend Bruce Springsteen.
Full power performance – since there is no live audience – will be broadcast worldwide from Fenway Park in Boston at 6pm. ES / 3 p.m. PST on the band’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch pages.
Ken Casey, one of the lead singers of Dropkick Murphys, told CNN that the event seemed like a great way to give people a lift as fans lost the Boston Red Sox and the team’s home, Fenway Park, as well as live music concerts.
“I think it’s somewhat symbolic of how Bostonians think about summer,” Casey said. “I think it’s the next best way for everyone to get in and see the park with some functionality.”
The band has previously performed at the venue, but this marks the first time that a concert has been broadcast from the baseball field to the venue, without spectators or game attendees.
Casey says his team uses it as a way of socially alienating themselves when they perform.
The added bonus of Springsteen being part of it is that he has been an admirer of the band for a long time and they have been his work, Casey said.
“He’s really good for Dropkick Murphys,” Casey said of The Boss. “As a mega-star, he’s a regular guy.”
The band has some experience with live shows.
Casey told CNN, “The key is to find creative ways to actually deliver some product value as a band.”
“I think it’s going to be a long time before a team like us gets on top of each other, jumps on top of each other, and sweats on each other. It’s going to be a long time for us, you know,” he said. “With the St. Patrick’s Day concert and this show, I think we need to do it twice now. We’re able to offer as much as we can.”
