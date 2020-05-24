Dwane Wade embarks on a red hair transformation with daughter Jaya

Dwayne Wade is adopting a “red hair don’t care” attitude.

Over the weekend, the former NBA star, 38, documented a series of hair changes on social media. From Pink Until bright red.

“When they think they know you – change it!” She captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, using the hashtag “Red hair doesn’t matter”.

In a separate video Posted to ticktalkBehind the wheel is a red-headed convertible, with 12-year-old daughter Jaya in the passenger seat, with a new pink style. Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, also posted a clip to her Instagram story.

The union, which has been married to Wade since 2014, shared an update from the quarantine earlier this month, revealing that Jaya did not want their services while checking out her home work.

“Home school is underway,” Union, 47, said on a recent “Tonight Show.” [at her schoolwork]. She’s like, I’ll wait for my trainers.

Earlier this year, Wade spoke about Jaya’s journey when she appeared on “Ellen”, confirming that her daughter was transgender. In March, he joined Union Wade for his Jaya’s red carpet debut at the Better Brothers Truth Awards in Los Angeles.

The union shared 1-year-old daughter Kavia with Wade. He also has three children, including Jaya from past relationships.