Dwayne the Rock shows Johnson pride when his daughter joins WWE

The daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has joined the family business.

In a virtual conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Johnson revealed that his daughter – Simon, 18 – has signed up with WWE, a professional wrestling company, where he worked before switching to acting.

“She signed her contract with WWE, which blows my mind,” Johnson, 48, said. “At first, my daughter was an honor to follow in my footsteps.

The “Jumanji: The Next Level” star explained that it was a long time coming; There is Simon She has been working toward it since she was just 16 years old.

“She’s working for her. Quiet, under the radar, in the ring, throwing around and all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling,” Johnson explained. “She hung in there.

Not only is Simon following in her father’s footsteps, her grandfather Rocky Johnson and great-grandfather Peter Mivia are also professional wrestlers. Both were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Rocky died earlier this year at the age of 75.

In February, Simon shared Photo to Instagram, She expressed her excitement to join the WWE.

The title reads, “For a little girl who fell in love with wrestling. “I am humble, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this. “

In the picture, Simon is smiling wearing a gray WWE T-shirt.