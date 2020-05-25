Ellie Goulding: Formula E ‘Literally the Future’

Although the British singer-songwriter was introduced to motor racing through the patrol version, the environmental aspect of Formula E “makes it even cooler,” she said.

“The cars are incredible, they look at how they are made, the craftsmanship, the work of looking at them, the technology and the teams,” Gowling told CNN’s Supercharged at Marrakech Iprix in Morocco.

“They’re making it cool and I’m here. I want to show my young fans that this is my future,” said Goulding, who also attended Formula e Mad Hatters Morocco while in Marrakech, at a tea party at the country’s Iprix celebration at Hotel Amazena.