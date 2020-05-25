Ellie Goulding: Formula E ‘Literally the Future’

sport

Although the British singer-songwriter was introduced to motor racing through the patrol version, the environmental aspect of Formula E “makes it even cooler,” she said.

“The cars are incredible, they look at how they are made, the craftsmanship, the work of looking at them, the technology and the teams,” Gowling told CNN’s Supercharged at Marrakech Iprix in Morocco.

“They’re making it cool and I’m here. I want to show my young fans that this is my future,” said Goulding, who also attended Formula e Mad Hatters Morocco while in Marrakech, at a tea party at the country’s Iprix celebration at Hotel Amazena.

Using her throat

Gowling is there Close She is credited with UK number one singles and two albums. Her hit “Love Me Like You” has more than 2.1 billion views on YouTube, while she has produced or performed more than 40 songs Exceeded 10 million views.

The global superstar also uses her social platforms – she has more than 20 million followers on Twitter and Instagram – to promote her hopes for a greener planet.

As a result of her regularly posting on social media about climate change, she is Signed As Global Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations Environment.

“I was contacted by the UN a few years ago because I was doing enough to counteract the environmental, plastic pollution, climate change, my country, the UK, think, I didn’t,” she said.

Ellie Goulding attends ABB FIA Formula E Mad Hatters Morocco Tea Party at Hotel 2020 Marrakesh Euphrics Celebration

Gowling believes that her upbringing in rural Britain was a key factor in why she was so interested in environmental issues.

“I grew up in the countryside, somewhere in the middle of nowhere, so I was very attached to the natural world,” she explained. “So I’m always really worried about it.

“And through the UN, I have been able to talk to many, very concerned meteorologists and experts. I have learned a lot and can pass that knowledge on to my fans and young people. People who follow me and use my platform for good.”

Gowling with Sam Bird, version racing driver in Marrakesh.

‘Formula E is basically the future’

From an idea Texts Back in the back of a napkin at a restaurant in Paris in 2011, Formula E has grown into one of the fastest growing sports.

Initially a 10-team, 11-race competition in its first season, it expanded to include new territories and new manufacturers over the next six years.

Given the vibrancy of its reduced environmental impact compared to the F1, Gowling believes that there is plenty of room for the electric racing series to grow.

“Formula E is basically the future. It’s the same thing but everything is battery-driven,” Gowling says.

“It’s unbelievable. I’ve seen the technology. It’s a little sophisticated in Formula One, but it’s great because of the environmental perspective. It’s green, because it’s literally the future.”

In November, F1 has announced a new 10-year plan to “change the face of the sport” and become carbon neutral by 2030. But the Patrol rival of Formula E needs to do more, Gowling said.

“They are creating every other business, something that the company should take. Any (other) venture should be green from now on,” she said.

“And something as iconic as Formula One racing and race cars should be green. It’s not an option anymore. And these guys are doing it really cool.”

