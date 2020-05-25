Ellie Goulding: Formula E ‘Literally the Future’

Although the British singer-songwriter was introduced to motor racing through the patrol version, the environmental aspect of Formula E “makes it even cooler,” she said.
“The cars are incredible, they look at how they are made, the craftsmanship, the work of looking at them, the technology and the teams,” Gowling told CNN’s Supercharged at Marrakech Iprix in Morocco.
“They’re making it cool and I’m here. I want to show my young fans that this is my future,” said Goulding, who also attended Formula e Mad Hatters Morocco while in Marrakech, at a tea party at the country’s Iprix celebration at Hotel Amazena.
The global superstar also uses her social platforms – she has more than 20 million followers on Twitter and Instagram – to promote her hopes for a greener planet.
“I was contacted by the UN a few years ago because I was doing enough to counteract the environmental, plastic pollution, climate change, my country, the UK, think, I didn’t,” she said.
Gowling believes that her upbringing in rural Britain was a key factor in why she was so interested in environmental issues.
“I grew up in the countryside, somewhere in the middle of nowhere, so I was very attached to the natural world,” she explained. “So I’m always really worried about it.
“And through the UN, I have been able to talk to many, very concerned meteorologists and experts. I have learned a lot and can pass that knowledge on to my fans and young people. People who follow me and use my platform for good.”
Initially a 10-team, 11-race competition in its first season, it expanded to include new territories and new manufacturers over the next six years.
Given the vibrancy of its reduced environmental impact compared to the F1, Gowling believes that there is plenty of room for the electric racing series to grow.
“Formula E is basically the future. It’s the same thing but everything is battery-driven,” Gowling says.
“It’s unbelievable. I’ve seen the technology. It’s a little sophisticated in Formula One, but it’s great because of the environmental perspective. It’s green, because it’s literally the future.”
“They are creating every other business, something that the company should take. Any (other) venture should be green from now on,” she said.
“And something as iconic as Formula One racing and race cars should be green. It’s not an option anymore. And these guys are doing it really cool.”
