Elon Musk’s historic SpaceX mission was successfully launched

Elon Musk, with the help of NASA, opened space for private business on Saturday, when two prominent astronauts fired into orbit on a manned commercial spacecraft for the first time.

The Historical Demo-2 Mission Wednesday was scrubbed due to bad weather, but was out of control Saturday afternoon.

Musk and President Donald Trump, co-founders of electric auto maker Tesla, met at Cape Canaveral, leading NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken to the International Space Station in SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule to see the Falcon 9 rocket.

It has been in the U.S. since 2011. The first manned spaceflight off the ground and the first crew flight for SpaceX. One day after the SpaceX Starship N4 prototype, Musk is developing a new spacecraft, Its test stand exploded in Boca Chica, Texas.

Musk launched SpaceX in 2002 to provide more inexpensive space travel and to fulfill its long-term dream of someday sending humans to Mars.

“This is the most handshake NASA has ever had, and they are hard to fall back on,” Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell told the Post. “But there’s a lot riding on the privatization of the space program.”

McDowell says Musk’s success means he doesn’t have to worry about NASA’s mundane low-orbit mission and “focus on preparing for another trip to the moon and beyond”.

The Musk brand is everywhere on Cape Canaveral Saturday, not just in its Crew Dragon capsule.

Hurley, 53, and Behnken, 49, were moved to the famous Pad 39A at Tesla’s Kennedy Space Center, where the Bond-esque black-and-white spacesuit has been shown for years.

Hollywood costume designer Jose Fernandez, who worked on “Batman v. Superman,” “The Avengers” and the X-Men sequel “X2,” created the prototype for the suits. He told Sleep magazine in 2016 Musk continues to say, “Someone looks good in tux, no matter what size or shape they are.”

Musk dropped the clues The lawsuit may have been inspired by Halo and Mass Effect video games. (In contrast, Neil Armstrong’s Space Suite Bra made by manufacturer.)

In 2014, NASA chose SpaceX as one of two companies (Boeing another) to fly astronaut taxi missions to the space station. The Crew Dragon is a humanoid version of the SpaceX cargo dragon spacecraft, an unmanned aerial vehicle that has been refitted to ISS since 2012.

The Demo-2 mission was the first time a private company launched humans into space. Until now it has been a province of governments in the U.S., China and Russia. The SpaceX project is also key to Trump’s promise to return astronauts to the moon by 2024.

Astronauts have spoken publicly about how much they love the sleek new spacecraft.

“This is something we dreamed of when we were new [astronaut candidates] – The spacecraft will fly something other than the shuttle, ” Said Behnken. “It didn’t look like when we got to the astronaut’s office … so I think we’re living the dream.”

Since the shuttle program ended in 2011, the SpaceX mission has finally liberated NASA’s reliance on Russian rockets as the only way to reach the space station.