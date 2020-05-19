England cricket great James Anderson ‘desperate to go out there’ despite nerves around coronavirus

“So I think we’re really trying to make sure what the ECB is doing. We really tick every box we can to make sure the safety of the players and staff is important. Make sure everything’s in the right place. Rejoin the team before we start playing. We’re as safe as we can be.”

Adapting to new circumstances

As with all other sports, cricket is also associated with coronavirus pandemic.

One of Anderson’s key skills is the ability to shine the ball, using his sweat or saliva to make the ball shine.

But to prevent the spread of Kovid-19 among players, the International Cricket Council has Keep moving forward The idea of ​​banning players from using saliva on the ball.

And Anderson said “99% of the confidence” players can’t use saliva to splash the ball when they return to training, the 37-year-old and his fellow bowlers have to adjust.

“It’s a big deal for me, because to get the ball in, you have to be able to polish the ball and repair it when the scuffs come on,” Anderson said, adding that he doesn’t know if he’s going to “enter the next Ashes series in 2021.”

The returning sports, like the German Bundesliga soccer, are now doing without fans.

Anderson feels that he and his teammates “need to lean on one another” to motivate themselves for the games, as fans are unlikely to attend cricket matches this summer.

“There are so many Test matches sold out (in England). We’re lucky. Obviously for the first few days, we get big crowds, so it’s not a problem to motivate you,” he said.

“Get out there in front of a packed house and it’s easy to get up for the game. If there is no crowd, no atmosphere, I think we have to look at each other as players. Instead of clapping, the willow that resonates around the earth.”