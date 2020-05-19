sport

England cricket great James Anderson ‘desperate to go out there’ despite nerves around coronavirus

4 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Iris J Cook
0 Views
After discontinuing the game, players return to training in small groups Coronavirus pandemic.
However, some players have expressed concern about exiting the lockdown to join the wicket-keeper. JOSE BUTLER He said he had “some concerns” about leaving the blockade.
James Anderson, England’s leading wicket taker in Tests Cricket And One Day Internationals told CNN, “He’s desperate to go out there and play,” and he thinks it’s natural for players to worry.
“It’s just a human reaction to fear about the situation. We’ve got players on our team who have pregnant wives and if they bring anything back there will be anxiety,” Anderson said CNN Sports Amanda Davis via Instagram Live.

“So I think we’re really trying to make sure what the ECB is doing. We really tick every box we can to make sure the safety of the players and staff is important. Make sure everything’s in the right place. Rejoin the team before we start playing. We’re as safe as we can be.”

Read: ‘No team will change lives like ours.’ How Cycling Team Novo Nordisk Turns Type 1 Diabetes into Its ‘Great Strength’
Anderson took the catch for South Africa's Rossi van der Dusen.

Adapting to new circumstances

As with all other sports, cricket is also associated with coronavirus pandemic.

One of Anderson’s key skills is the ability to shine the ball, using his sweat or saliva to make the ball shine.

But to prevent the spread of Kovid-19 among players, the International Cricket Council has Keep moving forward The idea of ​​banning players from using saliva on the ball.

And Anderson said “99% of the confidence” players can’t use saliva to splash the ball when they return to training, the 37-year-old and his fellow bowlers have to adjust.

Anderson bowled during a Test match against South Africa.

“It’s a big deal for me, because to get the ball in, you have to be able to polish the ball and repair it when the scuffs come on,” Anderson said, adding that he doesn’t know if he’s going to “enter the next Ashes series in 2021.”

The returning sports, like the German Bundesliga soccer, are now doing without fans.

Anderson feels that he and his teammates “need to lean on one another” to motivate themselves for the games, as fans are unlikely to attend cricket matches this summer.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

“There are so many Test matches sold out (in England). We’re lucky. Obviously for the first few days, we get big crowds, so it’s not a problem to motivate you,” he said.

“Get out there in front of a packed house and it’s easy to get up for the game. If there is no crowd, no atmosphere, I think we have to look at each other as players. Instead of clapping, the willow that resonates around the earth.”

You may also like

About the author

Iris J Cook

Iris J Cook

Amateur problem solver. Extreme food practitioner. Organizer. Gamer. Incurable explorer.

View all posts

Leave a Comment