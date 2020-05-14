Top News

Eric Dickerson breaks new Rams uniforms: 'It looks slick'

Eric Dickerson breaks new Rams uniforms: 'It looks slick'
Eric Dickerson’s throwback jersey may not always be the most popular.

The legendary rushing back of the Rams as vice president of business development, aimed at his own team’s new uniform on Wednesday, will give the Rams a “softer” look and resemble surfing gear.

“It’s football. It has nothing to do with surfing. It has nothing to do with the waves, ”Dickerson said AM 570 LA Sports. “It’s football. This is a man sport. And to me, it looks slick. It’s not like football. It does not seem harsh. “

Rams 2020 Uniform Eric Dickerson React Revealed
The Rams have revealed the 2020 uniformVia @ RamsNFL / Twitter

Dickerson, who set the league’s all-time single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards in 1984, worries that the front office could not ask for input from current players during the redesign, something the Chargers did during their recent revival.

Dickerson has previously said that a team logo change could hurt merchandise sales.

“Someone said it looked like a penis; It did, ”Dickerson said. “That’s enough. It’s enough to tell the Rams that we’re in a mess. We’re going to keep what we’ve got.”

Instead, the Rams made a helmet, with Dickerson holding horns that looked like “two bananas.”

“The helmet and the logo, they both suck,” Dickerson says.

