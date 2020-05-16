Europe has promised to reopen for summer tourism in the wake of the coronavirus

(CNN) – The world’s largest tourist playground has been eliminated since the coronavirus became a hub, but Europe is in desperate need of lifting sanctions as the summer season grows.

Across the continent, the various countries sitting behind the firewall, currently quarantined or sealed, have once again figured out how to welcome holiday makers.

The European Union on Wednesday unveiled an action plan to reopen its internal borders, securely fire the hospitality sector and restore rail, road, air and sea links that were shattered during the pandemic.

This is an eagerly anticipated situation for millions of travelers, who are desperate to enjoy European sunshine and culture at home under lockdown or after weeks or months.

“We all need a break, especially after this restraint,” said Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal market commissioner. “We want to enjoy the summer holidays, even if our families and friends live in another area, another country.

“But we want to do that when it’s healthy and safe, because we know the virus will be there for us for a while.”

The EU currently has recommendations for all member states, who restrict all unwanted visitors from the outside. But with infection rates declining in some countries, this seems to be changing.

Some countries, such as Greece, are already naming specific dates. Others, such as Austria and Germany, are already lifting internal borders. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that many internal EU border restrictions would be lifted by June 15.

There is also talk of allowing special “green corridors” or “travel bubbles” that allow some countries with low or severely reduced infection rates to open to certain destinations until the borders are fully reopened.

Those measures are supported by the EU plan, which proposes to lift restrictions among member states of “sufficiently equal epidemiological conditions”, in other words, the same rate of coronavirus infection.

Visitors from Uside still have to face uncertainty.

The EU’s plan to develop health and safety protocols for beaches, hotels, campsites, b & bs, cafes and restaurants to protect guests and employees dictates the roadmap, to book time slots in the gym or to allow swimming pools in advance.

It also aims to strengthen rules that give travelers the right to choose between vouchers or cash reimbursement for canceled transit tickets or package travel.

EU member states have agreed to protocols to identify applications that travel across borders so that citizens may be alerted to the possibility of coronavirus infection when traveling in a coalition.

“This is no ordinary summer, not for any of us,” said Margaret Vestager, the EU’s Executive Arm and Vice President of the European Commission. “But when we all work together and we all do our part, the ways in which the commission is being set up today, then we don’t have to face the summer at home or the summer that is completely lost to the European tourism industry.”

These new measures will help to impose some order on some confusing travel conditions across the continent, which remains a fluid situation.

For now, if you want to travel to or within Europe in the coming months, here’s what you need to know:

France

France is the most visited country in the world, but the coronavirus crisis has hit tourism here. Philip Lopez / AFP / AFP by Getty Images

With France at the top of the list of places to visit after the coronavirus crisis subsides, travelers must prepare themselves for a long wait.

Like the rest of the EU, its borders have been closed to non-EU visitors for the past two months – the EU recently recommended an extension of the ban Through June 15, 2020

From now until at least July 24, anyone entering the country, excluding EU citizens or those from the UK, will be subject to 14 days of coronavirus detention.

As its lockdown is slowly being lifted, the country’s schools, restaurants and caf తిరిగిs will reopen in the coming weeks, with France’s Interior Minister Christoph Castaner making it clear that the country is not It follows its boundaries for a better future.

However, hotels may be allowed to resume business in the coming weeks.

The French hotel chain Acar has closed nearly two-thirds of its hotels, but the ones that are open are being used to support health care and frontline workers, as well as the “vulnerable population.”

“Initial revival of the Chinese hotel market, slight improvements in occupancy and food & beverage operations: an encouraging tell-tale sign,” an Accor spokesperson told CNN.

While awaiting green light from the government, workers are setting “stringent safety standards and cleaning protocols” in preparation for reopening.

Although they don’t expect much, most of Akar’s revenues come from domestic travel if international visitors arrive in the coming months, which could increase significantly if border restrictions go into effect.

“When the lockdown measures are muted, French tourists will want to stay close to home in the short term,” the spokesman said.

“It will be a moment for them to rediscover their country and we will be there to welcome them.”

Greece

Greece hopes to get visitors back by June. Russell Ann / Pixabay

Greece may be one of the first European destinations to reopen for tourists.

The Mediterranean has been able to keep its coronavirus fatalities very low, with only 150 Covid-19 deaths so far, initially by implementing a strict lockdown.

However, any summer 2020 Greece holidays is very different from previous years for obvious reasons.

“The tourism experience this summer may be a little different than what you had in previous years,” Mitsotakis told CNN earlier this month.

“There may not be any bars open, or a tight crowd, but you can still have a wonderful experience in Greece – the global epidemic has gone down.”

Greece City Hotels will reopen on June 1, followed by a month later, seasonal hotels.

Currently, all international travelers must take the Kovid-19 test after arriving in Greece, but Mitsotakis advises tourists to check in before their arrival.

Although the country is primed to receive visitors again, getting there can be challenging for many.

Currently, all non-EU citizens are banned from entering Greece until May 18, but most of the country’s foreign air arrivals have been stopped by low-cost carrier routes from neighboring countries.

However, Mitsotakis has an influx of “more upscale tourists” to help re-energize the country’s tourism industry, employing one in five Greeks.

Spain

The new beach protocols in the Spanish town of Sansenxo include the assignment of sunbath spots on a “first come, first serve” basis. Courtesy Diario D’Arosa

Spain’s lockdown has proven tough in Europe – forbidding children from leaving the house altogether.

The popular destination, which welcomed a record 84 million visitors in 2019, has slowly eased restrictions, with the beaches set to reopen in June and allowing hotels in some parts of the country to resume business.

However, officials are understandably concerned about reopening the country, and the current border restrictions that prohibit unnecessary travel to Spain for everyone other than Spanish citizens, residents and border workers are unlikely to change before the end of the summer.

In addition, a 14 days quarantine The date of the end of the Spanish Emergency is now enforced for all travelers arriving in the country from May 15 to at least May 24.

“When international tourism opens, we must ensure that the person who comes to Spain is safe.” Tourism Minister Reyes Marotto He recently told the local newspaper El Pais.

He said the issue of boundaries would be accompanied by a health crisis.

“Therefore, I have no solution for when [they will be able to open]. Depending on how you are able to enjoy our beaches, we define different scenarios. “

One or two of these “scenarios” have already been announced, and many towns have established new protocols for dealing with social distance measures that have spread over the sand.

When the reopening of the Mediterranean town north of Valencia, the Canet de Berenguer, reopens, allowing only 5,000 daily sunbathers on its local beach, Galicia’s SanSenxo enables its beach access on a “first come, first serve” basis.

To ensure that beachgoers are able to maintain a safe distance from each other, the two are removing small sections of sand, a move that could very well represent the future of beach visits.

Last week, a senior government official admitted that the country’s tourism industry could not go again until all the internal and external borders of the EU were reopened.

“A large part of our economy depends on the movements of international visitors and Spaniards,” the official said.

“But we need to have a health system that can take care of those in Spain. That’s the fundamental problem.”

Italy

Italy is slowly lifting sanctions after weeks and weeks on lockdown. Andreas Solaro / AFP via Getty Images

Italy is one of the destinations that has been hit by the pandemic, with a “very long” lockdown imposed in March, but the beautiful country may not be out of bounds for long.

The Italian government said the borders would be accessible to tourists by the summer, although the numbers are expected to decline for obvious reasons.

Currently, the country, along with the rest of the EU, currently has restrictions on all unnecessary travel from outside the Schengen Zone (a group of 26 countries that typically have open borders) – unlike the UK.

In addition, there are heavy restrictions on travel to nearby Austria and Switzerland, but most airlines cancel most of their flights to Italy, so reopening is not a straightforward process.

However, the authorities are not interested in moving things.

“I have never talked about or thought about closing Italian borders for tourists for 2020,” Giorgio Palmucci, president of the Italian National Tourist Board (ENIT), told local reporters last month. “I’m doing the exact opposite.”

All museums, including Rome’s Vatican Museums, will reopen slowly throughout May. However, strict social-distance rules apply, tickets are purchased online in advance.

The island of Sicily has already announced a Scheme for re-enticing travelers , With discounted holidays for domestic and international visitors on offer.

Germany

Authorities in Germany are not in a hurry to reopen its borders. Maja Hitez / Getty Images

గణనీయమైన పరీక్ష మరియు కాంటాక్ట్ ట్రేసింగ్ కారణంగా జర్మనీ తన కరోనావైరస్ మరణాల సంఖ్యను కొంతవరకు కలిగి ఉంది, కాని పర్యాటకులను తిరిగి లోపలికి అనుమతించడంలో అధికారులు సంశయించారు.

లాక్డౌన్ ఆంక్షలు సడలించిన కొద్ది రోజులకే ఈ వారంలో దేశంలో వైరస్ ఇన్ఫెక్షన్లు పెరగడం ప్రారంభమైంది, సరిహద్దులను తిరిగి తెరవడం గురించి ఆందోళనలను తగ్గించడానికి చాలా తక్కువ పని చేస్తుంది, అయినప్పటికీ పొరుగున ఉన్న ఆస్ట్రియాతో సరిహద్దును మే 15 నాటికి అన్‌లాక్ చేస్తున్నట్లు బుధవారం ప్రకటించారు. .

జర్మనీ ఛాన్సలర్ ఏంజెలా మెర్కెల్ స్కెంజెన్ ప్రాంతంలో సరిహద్దు నియంత్రణలను వారాల్లోపు ఆపాలని కోరుకుంటాడు.

“లక్ష్యం – సంక్రమణ ప్రక్రియ అనుమతించినట్లయితే – నేను దానిని నొక్కిచెప్పాలనుకుంటున్నాను – జూన్ నుండి స్కెంజెన్ ప్రాంతంలో 15 వ సరిహద్దు నియంత్రణలను పూర్తిగా తొలగించవచ్చు” అని ఆమె బుధవారం చెప్పారు.

డే ట్రిప్పర్స్ మరియు ప్రయాణికుల కోసం మొదటి దశలో సరిహద్దును తెరవడానికి ఇరు దేశాల ఛాన్సలర్లు అంగీకరించారని ఆస్ట్రియన్ పర్యాటక మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ ప్రతినిధి చెప్పారు. రెండవ దశ జూన్ 15 నాటికి సాధారణీకరించబడిన పున ening ప్రారంభం కనిపిస్తుంది.

జర్మనీ EU యేతర సందర్శకులకు మూసివేయబడింది, అయితే డెన్మార్క్, నెదర్లాండ్స్, బెల్జియం, లక్సెంబర్గ్, ఫ్రాన్స్ మరియు స్విట్జర్లాండ్ వంటి పొరుగు రాష్ట్రాలకు సరిహద్దు దాటడం చాలా వరకు మూసివేయబడింది లేదా కాపలాగా ఉంది.

పర్యాటకులు వసతి కల్పించడానికి హోటళ్ళు ప్రస్తుతం నిషేధించబడ్డాయి మరియు జర్మనీకి మరియు బయలుదేరే విమానాలలో ఎక్కువ భాగం గ్రౌండ్‌లోనే ఉన్నాయి.

విదేశాంగ మంత్రి హేకో మాస్ గమ్యస్థానాలను చాలా వేగంగా తిరిగి తెరవడం గురించి గతంలో ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేశారు, ఉత్తమ చర్యల మార్గాన్ని నిర్ణయించడానికి యూరోపియన్ దేశాలు కలిసి రావాలని నొక్కి చెప్పారు.

యునైటెడ్ కింగ్‌డమ్

యుకె సందర్శకులు 14 రోజులు నిర్బంధంలోకి వెళ్లాలి. మజా హితిజ్ / జెట్టి ఇమేజెస్

నివాసితుల కోసం ఆంక్షలను తగ్గించడం ప్రారంభించినట్లే అన్ని రాకపోకలపై 14 రోజుల నిర్బంధాన్ని ప్రవేశపెట్టాలని UK ప్రభుత్వం తీసుకున్న నిర్ణయం రాబోయే వారాల్లో ఇక్కడ అంతర్జాతీయ పర్యాటకాన్ని పునరుద్ధరించాలనే దీర్ఘకాలిక ఆశలను దెబ్బతీసింది.

అనిశ్చిత సమయం కోసం ప్రవేశపెట్టిన ఈ చర్య విమానయాన కార్యకలాపాలను త్వరగా పున art ప్రారంభించకుండా విమానయాన సంస్థలను నిరోధిస్తుందని భావించారు మరియు వేసవి విదేశీ తప్పించుకునే అవకాశాలు సన్నగా ఉన్నాయని అధికారులు బ్రిట్స్‌ను హెచ్చరించారు.

జూలైలో యుకె పౌరులు విమానాలను బుక్ చేసుకోవాలా అని బిబిసి టెలివిజన్ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో అడిగినప్పుడు, రవాణా మంత్రి గ్రాంట్ షాప్స్ ఇలా అన్నారు: “నేను చెబుతున్నాను, ప్రస్తుతం మీరు విదేశాలకు వెళ్లలేరు. మీరు బుకింగ్ చేస్తుంటే మీరు స్వభావంతో స్పష్టంగా అవకాశం పొందుతున్నారు ఈ వైరస్ యొక్క దిశ ఎక్కడికి వెళుతుంది మరియు భవిష్యత్తులో ప్రయాణ సలహా ఎక్కడ ఉంటుంది. “

ప్రస్తుత ప్రణాళికల ప్రకారం, జూలై ఆరంభంలో హోటళ్ళు ప్రారంభమయ్యే అవకాశం ఉంది, కానీ EU సరిహద్దు ఆంక్షలు ఇంకా అమలులో ఉన్నందున, తదుపరి నిర్ణయాలు తీసుకునే ముందు UK దేశీయ ప్రయాణాలపై దృష్టి సారిస్తుందని భావిస్తున్నారు.

పాపం, అది ఎప్పుడు జరిగే అవకాశం ఉందో ఖచ్చితంగా తెలియదు.

పోర్చుగల్

2019 లో పోర్చుగల్‌కు 24 మిలియన్ల మంది పర్యాటకులు వచ్చారు. రెజియావో డి టురిస్మో డో అల్గార్వే

హెయిర్ సెలూన్లు, డ్రై క్లీనర్లు మరియు మరమ్మతు దుకాణాలను తిరిగి తెరవడానికి పోర్చుగల్ తన లాక్డౌన్ పరిమితులను తగ్గించడం ప్రారంభించింది.

అంతర్జాతీయ సందర్శకులు 2021 కి ముందు తిరిగి రాగలరనేది సందేహాస్పదంగా అనిపించినప్పటికీ, గమ్యం ఇప్పటికే ప్రభావాలను తగ్గించడానికి చర్యలు తీసుకుంది.

మార్చి 13 మరియు సెప్టెంబర్ 30, 2020 మధ్య షెడ్యూల్ చేసిన ప్రయాణాలకు గుర్తింపు పొందిన ట్రావెల్ ఏజెన్సీలు, హోటళ్ళు లేదా ఎయిర్‌బిఎన్‌బిల ద్వారా చేసిన అన్ని బుకింగ్‌లకు ఇది వర్తిస్తుంది.

స్టాంప్‌ను స్వీకరించడానికి వ్యాపారాలు కోవిడ్ -19 నివారణ మరియు నియంత్రణ కోసం పరిశుభ్రత మరియు శుభ్రపరిచే అవసరాలకు అనుగుణంగా ఉండాలి, ఇది ఒక సంవత్సరానికి చెల్లుతుంది.

సందర్శకులు వారు రక్షించబడ్డారని నిర్ధారించడానికి అన్ని ప్రయత్నాలు జరుగుతున్నాయని భరోసా ఇవ్వడం ద్వారా ఈ రంగం యొక్క పునరుద్ధరణను పెంచడం ఇక్కడ లక్ష్యం.

ఇతర యూరోపియన్ దేశాల మాదిరిగానే, పోర్చుగల్ దేశీయ ప్రయాణికుల నుండి వ్యాపారంపై ఆధారపడవలసి ఉంటుంది, సరిహద్దు పరిమితులు వ్యూహాత్మకంగా ఉంటాయి.

క్రొయేషియా

క్రొయేషియా గతంలో ఓవర్‌టూరిజంతో బాధపడుతోంది, ఇప్పుడు గమ్యం ప్రయాణికులను తిరిగి పొందడానికి ఆసక్తిగా ఉంది. జెట్టి ఇమేజెస్ ద్వారా ఆండ్రియాస్ సోలారో / ఎఎఫ్‌పి

అయితే, విదేశీ పౌరులపై ప్రస్తుత పరిమితులు జూన్ 15 వరకు అమలులో ఉంటాయి.

ప్రవేశానికి అనుమతి ఉన్న దేశీయేతరులు ఎవరైనా “ప్రయాణికుల ఖర్చుతో” 14 రోజుల అధికారిక ప్రభుత్వ నిర్బంధ సౌకర్యాలలో గడపాలని ఆదేశించవచ్చు.

ఈ వేసవి ప్రారంభంలోనే తక్కువ సంఖ్యలో కరోనావైరస్ కేసులున్న మరో గమ్యస్థానమైన చెక్ రిపబ్లిక్ మరియు చెక్ రిపబ్లిక్ మధ్య ప్రత్యేకమైన “గ్రీన్ కారిడార్” ను ప్రవేశపెట్టడం ద్వారా దీని చుట్టూ పనిచేయాలని అధికారులు భావిస్తున్నారు.

ఇది చెక్ పర్యాటకులు వైరస్ బారిన పడలేదని నిరూపించడానికి డాక్యుమెంటేషన్ అందించగల క్రొయేషియాలో ప్రయాణించడానికి అనుమతించబడతారు.

స్విట్జర్లాండ్

పశ్చిమ స్విట్జర్లాండ్‌లోని మోంట్-పెలేరిన్ నుండి నవంబర్ 20, 2016 న తీసిన చిత్రం జెనీవా సరస్సులోని వెవే (క్రింద) మరియు మాంట్రియక్స్ (నేపథ్యం) నగరాలను చూపిస్తుంది. / AFP / FABRICE COFFRINI (ఫోటో క్రెడిట్ FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP / జెట్టి ఇమేజెస్ చదవాలి) ఫాబ్రిస్ కాఫ్రిని / AFP / జెట్టి ఇమేజెస్

కానీ దేశంలో ప్రయాణించేటప్పుడు విషయాలు సాధారణ స్థితికి వచ్చాయని దీని అర్థం కాదు.

స్విస్ పౌరులు మరియు శాశ్వత నివాసితులతో పాటు, వృత్తిపరమైన కారణాల వల్ల స్విట్జర్లాండ్ వెళ్ళవలసి ఉన్నవారికి మాత్రమే ప్రస్తుతం దేశంలోకి ప్రవేశించడానికి అనుమతి ఉంది.

దేశీయ పర్యాటక పరిశ్రమను తిరిగి ప్రారంభించే ప్రణాళికలు ముందుకు సాగుతున్నాయి, ఈ వారంలో మ్యూజియంలు, బార్‌లు మరియు రెస్టారెంట్లు తిరిగి ప్రారంభించబడుతున్నాయి, తరువాత మే చివరిలో హోటళ్లు ఉన్నాయి.

తూర్పు ఐరోపా

మార్చిలో సరిహద్దులను మూసివేసిన మొదటి యూరోపియన్ దేశాలలో చెక్ రిపబ్లిక్ ఒకటి. పిక్సాబే / క్రియేటివ్ కామన్స్

చెక్ రిపబ్లిక్ “గ్రీన్ కారిడార్” ను పంచుకునే ఏకైక దేశం క్రొయేషియా కాదు.

అంతర్జాతీయ ప్రయాణీకుల ప్రయాణాన్ని నిషేధించిన మొట్టమొదటి యూరోపియన్ దేశాలలో ఒకటైన స్లోవేకియాతో ఇదే విధమైన ఏర్పాట్లు కోసం ప్రతిపాదనలు పనిలో ఉన్నాయి.

ఉక్రెయిన్, హంగరీ మరియు పోలాండ్‌లతో పాటు పౌరులు కానివారికి మరియు నివాసితులకు ఇరు దేశాలు తమ సరిహద్దులను మూసివేసాయి, విదేశాల నుండి వచ్చే ఎవరికైనా తప్పనిసరిగా 14 రోజుల నిర్బంధం అవసరం.

సరిహద్దులు ఎప్పుడు తిరిగి తెరవబడతాయనే దానిపై పైన పేర్కొన్న దేశాల ప్రభుత్వాల నుండి స్పష్టమైన సూచనలు లేనప్పటికీ, బహిరంగ ప్రదేశాల్లో ఫేస్ మాస్క్ ధరించడం ఇప్పుడు పోలాండ్, చెక్ రిపబ్లిక్ మరియు స్లోవేకియాలో తప్పనిసరి.

చెక్ రిపబ్లిక్ మరియు స్లోవేకియా వంటివి అంతర్జాతీయ పర్యాటకాన్ని తక్కువ ప్రభావిత గమ్యస్థానాలకు మాత్రమే తెరవడానికి ఆసక్తి చూపినందున, యుకె మరియు యుఎస్ వంటి భారీగా ప్రభావితమైన గమ్యస్థానాల నుండి ప్రయాణికులను స్వాగతించడానికి అధికారులు ఏమాత్రం హడావిడిగా ఉండరని అనుకోవడం చాలా సరైంది. అలాగే స్పెయిన్ మరియు ఇటలీ.

స్కాండినేవియా మరియు నార్డిక్ ప్రాంతం

లాక్డౌన్ జారీ చేయకూడదని స్వీడన్ ప్రభుత్వం నిర్ణయించింది జోనాథన్ నాక్‌స్ట్రాండ్ / ఎఎఫ్‌పి

లాక్డౌన్ జారీ చేయని ఐరోపాలోని ఏకైక దేశాలలో ఒకటిగా, స్వీడన్ ఎత్తివేయడానికి కొన్ని పరిమితులు ఉన్నాయి.

ఏదేమైనా, దాని సరిహద్దులు ఇప్పటికీ EU, EEA, లేదా స్విట్జర్లాండ్ వెలుపల ఉన్న దేశాలకు మూసివేయబడ్డాయి మరియు ఈ చర్యలు ప్రస్తుతానికి అమలులో ఉన్నాయి.

ఉప ప్రధాని ఇసాబెల్లా లోవిన్ ప్రయాణికులు లేకపోవడంతో దేశ పర్యాటక రంగాన్ని “చాలా తీవ్రంగా” దెబ్బతీసినట్లు అంగీకరించారు.

స్వీడన్‌లో యథావిధిగా వ్యాపారం అని మరింత రిలాక్స్డ్ విధానాన్ని సూచించడం తప్పు అని లోవిన్ అన్నారు.

“చాలా చిన్న వ్యాపారాలు మోకాళ్లపై ఉన్నాయి ఎందుకంటే ఉత్పత్తి తగ్గిపోయింది లేదా చాలా తగ్గింది.

“ఇది స్వీడన్లో ఎప్పటిలాగే వ్యాపారం కాదు, కానీ దీనికి విరుద్ధంగా, విషయాలు చాలా, చాలా కఠినమైనవి.”

సమీపంలోని ఆస్ట్రియా క్రమంగా సాధారణ స్థితికి రావాలని యోచిస్తోంది, హోటళ్ళు మే 29 నుండి తిరిగి తెరవబడతాయి.

“మేము మా అతిథులకు అద్భుతంగా రిలాక్స్డ్ బసను అందించాలనుకుంటున్నాము మరియు అన్ని పరిశుభ్రత నిబంధనలు పాటించేలా చూసుకుంటాము” అని హోటల్ నడుపుతున్న హన్నెస్ ముల్లెర్ చెప్పారు.

ఇంతలో, డెన్మార్క్ జూన్ రెండవ వారంలో మిగిలిన లాక్డౌన్ పరిమితులను ఎత్తివేయాలని యోచిస్తోంది.

సరిహద్దులను తిరిగి తెరిచే అవకాశం గురించి దేశ ప్రధాన మంత్రి మెట్టే ఫ్రెడెరిక్సెన్ గతంలో మాట్లాడారు, ఇది విషయాలను “ప్రతికూల దిశలో” తరలించవచ్చని హెచ్చరించింది.

“ఇది సంక్రమణను ప్రతికూల దిశలో తరలించడానికి సహాయపడవచ్చు. అయితే, మన చుట్టూ ఉన్న దేశాలలో ఏమి జరుగుతుందో సందర్భంలో కూడా సరిహద్దులను చూడాలి.” “కనీసం” వరకు డెన్మార్క్ సరిహద్దులను తిరిగి తెరవదని ఫ్రెడెరిక్సెన్ సూచించారు.

ఐస్లాండ్ గత నెలలో తాత్కాలిక అంతర్గత సరిహద్దు నియంత్రణలను తీసుకువచ్చింది, EU మరియు అనుబంధ యూరోపియన్ దేశాల పౌరులు మినహా అన్ని విదేశీ పౌరులను నిషేధించింది. దేశం వెలుపల నుండి వచ్చే ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ ఏప్రిల్ 24 నుండి 14 రోజుల నిర్బంధాన్ని పూర్తి చేయాలి.

మూసివేత వలన కలిగే కొన్ని నష్టాలను రద్దు చేయడానికి నార్డిక్ దేశం ఇప్పుడు తిరిగి తెరవడానికి సన్నాహాలు చేస్తోంది.

జూన్ 15 నాటికి అంతర్జాతీయ రాకపోకలపై పరిమితులను సడలించడం ప్రారంభించాలని ఐస్లాండ్ ప్రభుత్వం భావిస్తోంది.

పూర్తి వివరాలు ఇంకా ధృవీకరించబడనప్పటికీ, ప్రయాణికులకు రాకపై పరీక్ష లేదా రెండు వారాల నిర్బంధం ఇవ్వబడుతుంది.

“ఐస్లాండ్ ఒక ద్వీపం అయినప్పటికీ, అంతర్జాతీయ వాణిజ్యం మరియు సహకారం ద్వారా ఇది ఎల్లప్పుడూ అభివృద్ధి చెందుతుంది” అని విదేశాంగ మంత్రి గుడ్లౌగూర్ థోర్ తోర్డార్సన్ ఒక ప్రకటనలో తెలిపారు.

“మేలో వైరస్ యొక్క మూడు కేసులు మాత్రమే నిర్ధారణ కావడంతో, మేము మరోసారి ప్రపంచానికి మన తలుపులు జాగ్రత్తగా తెరవడానికి సిద్ధంగా ఉన్నాము.

“మేము జాగ్రత్తగా ఉండగానే, మా ప్రయాణాన్ని సాధారణ స్థితికి విజయవంతంగా ప్రారంభించగల దేశంగా మేము ఆశాజనకంగా ఉన్నాము.”

బాల్టిక్ రాష్ట్రాలు

లిథువేనియా తోటి బాల్టిక్ రాష్ట్రాలు ఎస్టోనియా మరియు లాట్వియాతో “ట్రావెల్ బబుల్” లో చేరడానికి సిద్ధంగా ఉంది. పెట్రాస్ మలుకాస్ / ఎఎఫ్పి / జెట్టి ఇమేజెస్

మహమ్మారి కారణంగా బాల్టిక్ దేశాల ఎస్టోనియా, లిథువేనియా మరియు లాట్వియా సరిహద్దులు ఎక్కువగా విదేశీ ప్రయాణికులకు మూసివేయబడ్డాయి.

మే 15 నాటికి, ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ ఒకరికొకరు పౌరులకు ఆంక్షలను ఎత్తివేసి, యూరోపియన్ యూనియన్ యొక్క మొట్టమొదటి అధికారిక “గ్రీన్ కారిడార్లు” లేదా “ట్రావెల్ బబుల్” ను సృష్టిస్తారు.

“వైరస్ వ్యాప్తిని నియంత్రించడానికి చర్యలు తీసుకోని పరిస్థితి చాలా ఘోరంగా ఉన్న దేశాలతో వ్యవహరించేటప్పుడు మేము ఈ సూత్రానికి అనుగుణంగా ఉంటామని నేను భావిస్తున్నాను.

స్క్వెర్నెలిస్ పోలాండ్ మరియు ఫిన్లాండ్లను మరింత దిగువకు చేరమని ఆహ్వానించవచ్చని సూచించారు.

ఏదేమైనా, “బబుల్” వెలుపల నుండి దేశాలలో ప్రయాణించే ఎవరైనా రెండు వారాల పాటు నిర్బంధంలోకి వెళ్ళవలసి ఉంటుంది.

సిఎన్ఎన్ యొక్క జేమ్స్ ఫ్రేటర్, మాక్స్ రామ్సే, లిండ్సే ఐజాక్, స్టెఫానీ హలాస్జ్, అల్ గుడ్మాన్, మిక్ క్రెవర్ మరియు ఎలిండా లాబ్రోపౌలౌ ఈ నివేదికకు సహకరించారు.