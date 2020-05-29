Everything we know about the death of George Floyd

This is a common police call for a run-of-the-mill crime – someone is passing a bogus $ 20 bill at the deli.

The death of unarmed black George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police, and the resulting riots, have once again led the divided nation into a bitter self-reckoning.

The involved police chopped off and President Trump himself pledged to be investigated by the Federal Law Enforcement – but this did not do much to curb the outrage that erupted on social media, leaving buildings at ground zero, Minneapolis literally needing fires and the Minnesota National Guard.

It all started when restaurant bouncer and commercial fast-food driver George Floyd, 46, tried to buy groceries.

Floyd – a Houston native who had previous scraps of law and moved to a couple of cities six years ago to start fresh – went to Cup Foods on Chicago Avenue South at 8pm. For food.

That’s when the police got a call from a shop clerk saying “forgery is in progress” – someone trying to pay for a fake $ 20 bill for groceries, which is a non-violent crime.

Surveillance footage from a nearby restaurant shows police arriving at the scene shortly after 8 p.m. And Floyd arrived at a black minivan with two other people in it.

Two officers walk up to the vehicle, whose passenger-side door is already open and one has a flashlight lit inside.

The second officer arrives at Floyd and tells him to get out of the car, prompting Floyd to fight for a while before leaving the vehicle. Meanwhile, the passenger and a woman sitting in the back seat appear to be getting out of the minivan.

Floyd shows up shortly afterwards, hands clasped behind his back, and two policemen head towards a building.

Floyd, who spent five years in a Texas prison on a 2009 petition for armed robbery, appears to be speaking to authorities, but does not appear to have resisted.

A second police vehicle arrives at the scene of the incident, as Floyd crosses the street to a waiting patrol car.

According to footage, a surveillance video across the street shows him fumbling and falling as two officers drive him to a waiting squad car Received by KMSP-TV.

Body cam video taken by a responsive Minneapolis Park police officer shows two other officers interviewing witnesses near the scene of the incident.

The video is heavily remade and largely muted, but the two people in question are the man and woman in the car with Floyd.

What happens next is still uncertain – but the next time Floyd is seen on video is a viral clip of Darnella Frazier’s portrayal showing Floyd pinned by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, with a white policeman pressed to the back of his knee with a handcuffed face.

Chauvin has been charged with 10 prior conduct complaints during his 19 years, but has never faced disciplinary action.

In about four minutes, Floyd has at least a dozen times heard from the police that he is not shouting and is asking Chauvin to take a knee from his neck – the crowd, including the grocery clerk who initially called 911, with authorities to woo Floyd.

“Please, I can’t suck,” he said.

“Get up, get in the car,” was pinned by Floyd Chauvin.

“I do, I can’t move,” Floyd responds.

Then he stops waving completely.

Police were called to the EMTs around 8:30 p.m. According to Hennepin County Healthcare EMS Chief Marty Scheer, they arrived at the scene in six minutes to find Floyd unconscious and unresponsive.

Paramedics and police eventually repulsed Floyd while cuffing him, putting him on a horse and ambulance, where a response released his arms.

Their decision to “go and load” Floyd on the spot is based on their race against time, Scheer said.

Although he spent an hour recovering from Floyd, he was pronounced dead at 9:25 pm at a local hospital.

Police initially said he “suffered from a medical episode while fighting officers,” but Frazier’s video soon falsified that claim.

“They were 38 and killed him in front of Cup Foods south of Chicago,” the 17-year-old later said on Facebook. “There is no sympathy.”

The next day, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced that he had fired four officers who were in a press conference with Police Chief Madeira Aradondo, angry with footage of the incident.

“Four MPD officers fired in connection with George Floyd’s death,” Fray Said on Twitter. “It’s the right call.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in a special tweet Tuesday Called the event “Sickening.”

“The lack of humanity in this disturbing video is sick,” Walz writes. “We will get answers and seek justice.”

Frye again called for Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to call for Chauvin’s arrest, a spokesman for the Freeman office said.

Meanwhile, the FBI has announced that it will investigate the incident in a joint investigation with state officials. And Trump on Wednesday pledged that the Feds would investigate “expeditious”.

“At my request, the FBI and the Justice Department are already under investigation,” he said Tweeted.

On Thursday, Frye argued that Floyd “would live today if he were white.”

Angry protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis, targeting local shops and the city’s police precinct.

The outrage over the case has spread to the sports world as NBA stars LeBron James and Steph Curry took to social media to express outrage over Floyd’s death.

Chauvin pinned Floyd and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Instagram during the National Anthem before the San Francisco 49ers game, posting pictures of James – his protest against police brutality against black Americans.

“This is …. why,” the post explained, explaining the cop’s protest.

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson, thanks to Lloyd’s striking physical similarities, said he was devastated by his death.

“I jumped up, screamed, scared my daughter – I almost broke my arm because I was so mad,” the 42-year-old former networker told NBC Today. “It ruined me. I haven’t been the same since I saw it.”

New York Government. Andrew Cuomo also called Floyd’s death “horrifying” at his daily coronavirus press conference Thursday.

“If I were the prosecutor, I would see that case from the very first moment,” said Cuomo, a former state attorney general and Manhattan prosecutor. “There’s a criminal case there.”

When asked about the continuing protests, Floyd’s brother, Philonis Floyd, CNN offered a more personal comment on the case on Thursday.

“I want everybody to be peaceful right now, but people get torn up and hurt because they see black people die, constantly, and repeatedly,” he said.

“And I understand, and I see why so many people are doing so many different things around the world. I don’t want them hitting this, ”he added. “But I can’t stop people now because they have pain. They also have the pain I feel. “

“I want everything to be peaceful, but I don’t want everyone to be peaceful.”

Additional reporting by Yaron Steinbach and Tamar Lapin with Post Wires