F1 gets the green light to start the season with an Austrian GP double-header

The race is the first in the F1 double-header at the Red Bull Ring on the Spielberg circuit, and the second will be on display next weekend.
Both races will take place behind closed doors without spectators, this was confirmed in a statement released to CNN.
Austria’s Health Minister Rudolf Ansch తెలిber said the two races were approved after Formula One organizers submitted a “comprehensive, professional safety plan” to prevent the spread of Kovid-19.
“In addition to stringent hygiene measures, the plan also provides regular inspections and health checks for teams and other employees,” he said.
The Red Bull Ring’s relatively remote location and nearby local airport make it an ideal venue for F1 under current conditions, but infection rates and casualties of less than 700 in Austria are much lower than in other European countries.
A chaotic start
With the start of the 2020 season in disarray after the last minute cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix in March, Greenlight F1 will be a relief for organizers and teams to begin the move. .
Melbourne is the first of 10 races to be canceled or postponed, but F1 boss Chase Carey said he believes the 15-18 race season is still over.
When it begins, Louis Hamilton is bidding for a record-equal seventh F1 world title, but his hopes are that he will be able to bet in front of his home crowd in the British Grand Prix double-header at Silverstone after the Austrian races still hang.
Hopefully, the British government has given Go-Head on Saturday to resume competitive sport from Monday.
“Every sport has a responsibility to decide when to start the competition. They know their sports. But football, tennis, horse racing, Formula 1, cricket, golf, rugby, snooker and others are ready to come back to us (TV).” Said Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
But the British Grand Prix plans will have an impact unless the British government insists that all who come to the country will be subject to a two-week detention period.
While F1 action is limited to virtual races, behind the scenes there has been considerable upheaval with Carlos Science replacing Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari in 2021 and Daniel Ricciardo leaving Renault for McLaren.
Smaller teams have also been under considerable financial pressure, with Williams announcing the sale earlier this week after a $ 13 million ($ 15.7 million) loss.
Leave a Comment