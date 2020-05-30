F1 gets the green light to start the season with an Austrian GP double-header

The race is the first in the F1 double-header at the Red Bull Ring on the Spielberg circuit, and the second will be on display next weekend.

Both races will take place behind closed doors without spectators, this was confirmed in a statement released to CNN.

Austria’s Health Minister Rudolf Ansch తెలిber said the two races were approved after Formula One organizers submitted a “comprehensive, professional safety plan” to prevent the spread of Kovid-19.

“In addition to stringent hygiene measures, the plan also provides regular inspections and health checks for teams and other employees,” he said.