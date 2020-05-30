Fabio Wibmer exchanges mountains for washing machine stunts during lockdown

The Austrian cycling sensation, whose videos earned him a huge following on Instagram and YouTube, is peddling furiously during the lockdown.

While he has previously used railings and walls in cities around the world for his stunts, the 24-year-old is using most of what he has gotten at home for his videos.

His “Home Office” video, which has been viewed more than 1.6 million times a day and now has more than seven million views, shows Wimmer performing tricks around his home using home appliances and sports equipment.

For Wibmer and his housemates, the ability to make this video and focus on “thinking outside the box” helped him spend time while he was indoors Coronavirus pandemic

“I was running through the house and the garage. And then, for example, I saw my bike standing up, and then I thought it would be really nice to jump on it,” Wibmer said. CNN Sport.

“We really, really enjoyed it because we had a rhythm, it was like a goal to do something and we found our passion at the time.

“I think the whole team is more than happy to be in a situation where we can do anything at home than sit at home and watch Netflix or whatever.”

Adapting to the surroundings

Wibmer began riding at the age of six, and toured the globe for film stints from the streets of Paris and Hamburg to Tenerife and Vancouver.

It is “super crazy” for Wimmer to say that he had to stay home in Austria because of his global lifestyle.

“I was there with my roommates, and then we thought, ‘Well, let’s get the most out of it and try and get creative.’

“For a guy like me, I get used to riding on my bike and riding my bike everywhere, but not at home. I don’t really know what to do in the beginning because I don’t usually ride at home.”

Even for beginners like Vibmer, some of the tricks seen in the video have made many attempts to be perfect.

Wibmer said he tried the basketball trick shot and used the wheel of his bike’s rear wheel “600 times” to get the ball into the hoop.

“I think 10 out of 600 attempts have gone in that direction, but they’re definitely not in the basket.

“I mean, we didn’t really have any pressure, so it was really cool. It took a total of four or five weeks to get everything.”

‘Inspire’

Wibmer’s stunts helped him become one of the most well-known riders in the biking scene, with his videos totaling over 700 million views. His “Vibmers Law” The video has been viewed 83 million times.

As his popularity grows, awareness of his ability to inspire people in the biking community is growing.

“With my passion for riding and biking, I can inspire many and many kids, which is really cool,” Wibmer explained.

“The biking country can still reach so many people and inspire so many people. It’s really cool and really inspires me and cheers me up for every single video.”