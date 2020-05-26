Famous Picasso Paintings: 7 Important Works by the Spanish Master

Who wrote Forrest Brown, CNN

It is difficult to imagine a 20th century visual record without Pablo Ruiz Picasso. With his bold shapes and characteristic angles, the Spanish artist has captured everything from the horrors of war to the infinite possibilities of human form.

Even those unfamiliar with the intricacies of modern art history will recognize some of his most famous paintings – most notably his signature Cubist style

However, Picasso’s long career – he died in 1973 at the age of 91 – is expected to be completed 13,500 paintings And about 100,000 prints and engravings.

Pablo Picasso was captured on October 1971 in Mougins, France. Credit: Ralph Gatti / AFP / AFP / Getty Images

A comprehensive rethink of his works and the numerous artistic traditions that permeate it is a huge task. So much so that entire museums are dedicated to his fruitful production ( Museu Picasso In Barcelona and Musee Picasso In Paris, to name two of the largest). His artworks are included in private collections around the world.

Here are seven of Picasso’s most famous images in order to be completed:

‘The Old Guitarist’

“The Old Guitarist” is from Picasso’s “Blue Period.” Credit: Estate of Pablo Picasso / Artists Rights Society / The Art Institute of Chicago

Completed: From late 1903 to early 1904

Where to look: Art Institute of Chicago From late 1903 to early 1904

“The Old Guitarist” has to be one of the most evil films to capture the ination of the art world. The pictured doll – gaunt and cross-legged – looks exhausted as he drops on his brown guitar.

From Oil-On-Panel Painting Picasso’s “Blue Period,” As he explores themes of poverty and suffering, he is confined to the shades of blue.

Do you know Became the Art Institute of Chicago Became the Art Institute of Chicago First The American Museum to keep the Picasso on permanent display after its purchase of “The Old Guitarist” in 1926.

‘Gariona Law Pipe’

Sotheby’s sold “Gariona La Pipe” in 2004 for an amazing amount. Credit: Sotheby’s / AP

Completed: 1905

Where to look: Private collection

With “Garona La Pipe (Boy With A Pipe)”, we go more alive from the blue of Picasso The rose period

The doll in the oil-on-canvas portrait is dressed in blue, while the background has exhilarating shades of ocher and pink.

While bubbling with joy, The Boy The blue strikes a more lively picture than depressed people. He also wears a head piece of flowers, with more flowers in the background.

Edgar Degas and Henry de Toulouse-Lautrec. Picasso painted it Shortly after he left for the Montmartre section of Paris Attracted favorites OfEdgar Degas and Henry de Toulouse-Lautrec.

Do you know Sold for “Garion.” Sold for “Garion.” Excellent.1 104.1 million Back in 2004 – the record for any painting of that time. Art critics have fallen behind , Some do not consider painting as one of Picasso’s best efforts. But the sale was infamous, earning its place as one of Picasso’s most famous works.

‘Gertrude Stein’

“Gertrude Stein” is in the Met’s permanent collection. Stein’s interest in the work of Picasso marked a turning point in his career. Credit: Felix Horhager / Picture-Alliance / DPA / AP

Completed: 1905-06

Where to look: Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York)

Picasso quickly became friends with a writer named Stein after moving to Paris. Known for her weekly salons, Stein’s influence extends far beyond the literary world. She is also an avid art collector, and joining her inner circle can take the painter’s career to new heights.

Although not the work of a portrait cubist, artisans see the initial movements of cubism by using the mass of the body as a stain.

Do you know Look closely at the painting – the stain’s face stands out from the rest of the portrait. Picasso was unhappy with his early attempts. He was very frustrated Look closely at the painting – the stain’s face stands out from the rest of the portrait. Picasso was unhappy with his early attempts. He was very frustrated He went back to Spain for a break And ended his face upon his return to France. Stein gave a portrait to the Met in 1946.

‘Les Demoiselles de Avignon’

The “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon” caused quite a stir when it was finally displayed for public consumption. Credit: Estate of Pablo Picasso / Artists Rights Society / The Museum of Modern Art

Everything about “Les Demoiselles de Avignon” shocked the art world Finally shown in 1916 , Almost a decade after Picasso completed it.

From the subject (Women in the brothel) For the early Cubist style, how their bodies and their eyes meet the gaze of its audience, the effect is incendiary.

Contemporary Henry Matisse suffered particularly and felt it was an insult to modern art. But despite the outrage (or perhaps because of it), “Les Demoiselles de Avignon” remains one of Picasso’s most recognizable images.

Do you know If you think the name of the painting is referenced to the city of Avignon in France you will be forgiven. It actually represents a If you think the name of the painting is referenced to the city of Avignon in France you will be forgiven. It actually represents a District of Barcelona , Spain, a favorite place for prostitutes at the time.

‘Girl Before a Mirror’

The pregnant woman reads “Girl Before a Mirror” at an exhibition at Tate Modern in London on March 6, 2018. Credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images

If there is only one painting that screams Picasso, this could be one. “Girl Before a Mirror” Cubism is taken to its extreme with a hint of color, pathos, eroticism and cunning.

It’s a fascinating study to ask: “What do you really see when you see yourself?” The woman holding the mirror on the left is much lighter and more alive than the darker image, which appears to shed tears.

Do you know Picasso said he would “like this painting to be among others.” Picasso said he would “like this painting to be among others.” According to the MoMA is the Founding Director, Alfred H. Barr Jr.

‘Guernica’

“Guernica” living in Reina Sofia is one of the most famous pilots in the world. Credit: GTRES / AP

During the Spanish Civil War, the aerial bombardment of the Basque town of Guernica in April 1937 was a visual visual preview of the impending atrocities of World War II.

The Gray muted tones Emphasize the shapes of human beings, their hands extend with agony, giving the painting a documentary-style effect of black-and-white photography. It also contains animal images most closely associated with Spain, such as the bull and the horse.

“Guernica” has become one of the most recognizable anti-war films in history.

Do you know For decades, “Guernica” was on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, while Francisco Franco ruled Spain with an iron fist. In 1974, it was For decades, “Guernica” was on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, while Francisco Franco ruled Spain with an iron fist. In 1974, it was Defective with red paint As an anti-war protest. It was quickly cleaned up and eventually returned to Spain in 1981.

“The Woman Who Were Crying”

One visitor studies “The Weeping Woman” at Tate Modern in London. Credit: Guy Bell / Shutterstock

Think, in terms of cinema today “Weeping Woman” As a continuation to “Guernica.”

While “Guernica” depicts the latest and complete embodiment of destruction, “Weeping Woman” examines the emotional consequences of war, focusing strongly on a woman drawn from the original painting.

Do you know The subject of the portrait is the photographer and artist The subject of the portrait is the photographer and artist Dora Mar, He recorded his progress in “Guernica.” She was also his lover and intellectual companion.

Museums may lend artwork for special exhibitions elsewhere. Always go ahead if you want to make sure a specific task is currently on display.