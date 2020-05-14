FBI on coronavirus-related stock sales

FBI agents reportedly seized a North Carolina senator’s cell phone Wednesday as part of a Justice Department investigation into stock trades that raised eyebrows at lawmakers early in the coronavirus crisis.

Senator Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, handed over his phone to agents after serving with a search warrant at his Washington-area home, an anonymous official. He told Yahoo News.

At the end of March, the Justice Department began examining Burr’s stock transactions to assess whether members of Congress had violated legislation that prevented them from trading on internal information received through their jobs.

Burr sold 7 1.7 million of publicly traded stocks the week before COVID-19’s outbreak spread. He is one of the few lawmakers who has received confidential briefing about the virus from US health officials.

Burr fired his stocks while publicly showing the risks of the virus in media appearances op-eds.

The senator noted that his transactions were just over media reports and invited the Senate Ethics Committee to review the sale.

Burr’s office declined to comment on the report Wednesday night.