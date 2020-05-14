FBI seized Richard Burr’s phone during investigation of stock trades after coronavirus briefings

The official said the phone was turned on after a warrant was issued against a North Carolina Republican lawyer. According to the source, as a protocol, the use of the warrant was signed at the highest levels of the Justice Department.

The Los Angeles Times The first reported the seizure on Wednesday. A law enforcement official told the newspaper that Burr turned on his phone after agents issued a search warrant at his home in the Washington area.

The warrant and subsequent cell phone seizure are a significant step in investigating whether Burr benefited from information received in non-publication briefings about the spread of the virus. CNN reached out to Burr, his attorney, the legal department and the FBI for comment. White House Press Secretary Kylie McNaney referred the reporter’s Inquiries to the Burr office on Thursday.

Burr, who heads the Senate Intelligence Committee, examined the sale of stocks for $ 1.7 million in February, after receiving close-door briefings about the virus before the market began a downward trend.

He denies any wrongdoing – that what he traded was based on public information, not information he received from the committee – and urged the Senate Ethics Committee to review the sale after it was made public. However, he is facing public scrutiny from his sales – which represent a significant share of his stocks portfolio, according to his latest Senate Financial Report filed in May 2019, with lawmakers trading only dollar values ​​as exact numbers are not possible. Burr’s fellow Republican senator for North Carolina, Thom Tillis, reiterated his earlier comments that Burr needed to explain his actions. “Well, when they work with Menendez, I think there’s something between Senator Burr and the leader. As I said before, he has to give us all the explanations and I know better. The investigation is going on. We’ll see where the investigation ends,” , He told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday In response to a question about whether it is appropriate for Burr to be chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. New Jersey-based Senator Bob Menendez, a top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has stepped down, has been investigated, and has not been charged with corruption. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not respond to a question Thursday morning as to whether Burr should be chairman. Prior to the market downturn that resulted in the pandemic, many senators from both parties also bought and sold the stock, although it is not clear what the Justice Department is looking for. Congress passed the Stock Act in 2012, which makes it illegal for lawmakers to use inside information for financial gain. Under internal trade laws, lawmakers are required to prove that they have traded on the basis of physical public information they have received in violation of their duty to maintain confidentiality. In addition, Bern’s boss Gerald Fauth sold half a dozen stocks for $ 280,000 on the same day in February, CNN reported. However, Burr denied that he had coordinated his business with his well-wisher that day and refused to discuss the controversy when asked if he had ties to the Justice Department or the Ethics Panel last week. “I’m not fixing this,” he said. “Let’s get these things out.” This article has been updated to include additional reporting and reaction.

CNN’s Jeremy Herb, Kara Scannell, Ted Barrett, Ali Jaslav, Manu King and Devan Cole contributed to this report.